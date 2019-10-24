Streisand calls for Trump impalement, Midler Praises Rand Paul’s Attacker

We weren’t going to write about these clowns in Hollywood but the hypocrisy warrants it, especially given the fact that the media ignores their violent rhetoric while hyperbolically detailing alleged violence by the right.

Barbra Streisand on Saturday tweeted a bloody cartoon of President Trump being impaled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) heel.

Streisand blasted the president in several tweets, calling him a “moron-in-chief.” She added that he is unfit for his position. She also shared a New York Magazine article whose featured image is a cartoon of Trump being crushed by a giant peach.

President Trump’s son, Donald Jr., tweeted he’s “Looking forward to the media outrage like when someone shared a cartoon meme to 8 people depicting media violence. But seriously, who are we kidding? Their outrage only flows one way.”

No mainstream media covered it except Fox News. The Washington Examiner and the tabloid Daily Mail covered it.

The ridiculous cartoon meme shown at an event by Trump supporters that apparently eight people saw — we thought it was zero — was in the news for days. It was used to demonize Trump supporters.

The outrage’ media is aimed at the right, non-stop. We have a serious double standard.

Singer, actress and unpleasant Bette Midler openly praised the man who assaulted Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul in a neighborhood dispute in 2017.

She doesn’t agree with Rand Paul or the President on Turkey and the Kurds. We are sure she’s an expert too.

The tweet is now deleted but it is important to note that she mostly got a pass for this too. Fox News and right-wing sites made note of it. She did suffer from backlash on social media.

Rand Paul was very badly injured and still experiences pain from those injuries and will for the rest of his life.

Hollywood is like Antifa. The right needs protection from them.