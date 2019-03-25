Streisand Said Michael Jackson’s Victims Were “Thrilled to Be There”

The preachy singer Barbra Streisand spends a good deal of time on Twitter trashing the President and tweeting her holier-than-thou messages, such as, climate change is hurting children, it’s awful that Trump insulted John McCain, and why can’t we be like New Zealand and take everyone’s guns.

It turns out she’s not as righteous as she seems to think she is.

Streisand gave a wide-ranging interview to the Times of London, published Friday. In it, she said she believes the accusations made by Robson, 36, and Safechuck, 40, in the recent HBO documentary, “Leaving Neverland.”

“Oh, absolutely. That was too painful,” said Streisand about believing their accusations. She then recalled Jackson as “very sweet, very childlike.”

About Jackson’s pedophilia, she said he had needs, and it didn’t kill the victims.

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has. You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

As long as it doesn’t kill you, it’s okay then? Jackson had needs after all. They were “thrilled” to be there too, you know.

She sounds like a typical elitist Hollywood celebrity.

“I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him.”

She is right about the idiotic parents charmed by money, fame, something like that. But she too is making excuses for his abuse of children, or just doesn’t have much of a problem with it.

It didn’t go over well with the public. Fortunately, a lot of people still care about children and crimes against them. She apologized, but we know who she is now. Some things can’t be taken back. Did she even write this or did her publicist do that?

“I am profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims,” she wrote.

“I didn’t mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way,” she wrote. “Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives. I feel deep remorse, and I hope that James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them for speaking their truth.”

No biggie. The two accusers as young boys were obviously “thrilled to be there.”

THE TRIAL

I followed the Jackson pedophilia case during the last trial, and the boy accusing Jackson appeared to be telling the truth. There was a great deal of evidence and everything the boy described panned out. The only reason Jackson got off was that he could sing and he was black.

The prosecutor and everyone involved in the case against Jackson were attacked viciously by the press, Jackson’s fans, fellow celebrities, and others.

After the trial, I felt very badly about the young man who had been abused by Jackson, and I felt equally sorry for the prosecutor. He had to retire after the trial because of the constant attacks and threats.

I sent him a letter thanking him for caring about the victim and trying to save other future victims.

He wrote a long and beautiful letter back to me, explaining he was getting hate mail and threats every day. He was very thankful for my one kind letter.

The trial caused the Jackson victim a great deal of pain. The young man had suffered as a result of the abuse. It was hard for him to come forward. The prosecutor told me he planned to share my letter with him.

What a sickness in our society.

Hollywood is sick, and yet they think they have the right to tell us how to vote and think, and live.