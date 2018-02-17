Striking Facts About “Unwitting” Americans at Russian Troll Rally in NYC

The 37-page indictment against the Russian trolls was announced Friday by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. It seems the trolls attempted numerous rallies in 2016 but only two were successful. One that was a winner was a “Not My President” rally in New York City on November 12th. The unwitting Americans participating have enshrined their useful idiot selves on YouTube in perpetuity. But, let’s face it. Many are actually Communists, just like the Russians.

RUSSIANS FIRST REPORTED THE TROLL RALLY

This is one interesting fact. The “Not My President” rally was organized by Russian trolls and it was Russians who uncovered it.

As the Hill reported, “the BlackMatters organizing group was connected to the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russian “troll farm” with ties to the Kremlin, according to a recent investigation by the Russian Magazine RBC October 31, 2017.

Facebook has identified the IRA as the group responsible for purchasing 3,000 political ads on Facebook’s platform and operating 470 accounts that appear to have attempted to influence the perspectives of Americans during the 2016 elections.

The Russian Troll Indictment by the Special Counsel confirms the discovery by the Russian Magazine:

After the election of Donald Trump in or around November 2016, Defendants and their co-conspirators used false U.S. personas to organize and coordinate U.S. political rallies in support of then president-elect Trump, while simultaneously using other false U.S. personas to organize and coordinate U.S. political rallies protesting the results of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

For example, in or around November 2016, Defendants and their co-conspirators organized a rally in New York through one ORGANIZATION-controlled group designed to “show your support for President-Elect Donald Trump” held on or about November 12, 2016.

At the same time, Defendants and their co-conspirators, through another ORGANIZATION-controlled group, organized a rally in New York called “Trump is NOT my President” held on or about November 12, 2016.

Similarly, Defendants and their co-conspirators organized a rally entitled “Charlotte Against Trump” in Charlotte, North Carolina, held on or about November 19, 2016.

THE USEFUL IDIOTS INCLUDED MICHAEL MOORE

Always eager to join any Communist anything, Michael Moore celebrated the November 12th rally.

I’m in the middle of thousands -tens of thousands?- of American voters outside Trump Tower demanding he step aside. He got the least votes. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 12, 2016

Watch the useful idiot, otherwise known as “unwitting” Michael Moore, promoting the Russian troll rally. He posted it to his Facebook page.

In the first video, it looks like John Podesta marching at 02:51. Was he one of the unwitting Americans?