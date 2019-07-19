Stripped of beauty queen title for hijab & black-on-black gun stats tweets

Kathy Zhu, a legal immigrant from China and a naturalized American citizen, was stripped of her title as Miss Michigan in the Miss Teen World America contest for not tying a hijab on and tweeting about it. She was also “insensitive” for tweeting the statistics on black-on-black gun violence, saying blacks kill more blacks than police.

The model/actress supports Donald Trump and was told her tweets are ‘racist.’

Zhu, 20, a University of Michigan student who has more than 70,000 followers across Instagram and Twitter where she goes by the handle “PoliticalKathy.” She is a prominent online conservative and is the vice-chair of her campus Republican student group, AuNews.com reports. In 2018 she sparked controversy after posting about a “Try a Hijab” event at the University of Central Florida, and later that year announced she was transferring to Michigan. She wouldn’t try a hijab on in 2018 and she posted tweets of stats about black on black gun violence. The harmless tweet she posted about the hijab is taken down but one of the women in the photo, a fascist, was unhappy she was in the photo Kathy took. She told her Twitter followers to get Kathy expelled. Obviously, Kathy Zhu did nothing wrong. She was told by the Director of the pageant that she was not of good character and would likely bring disrepute to the contest. She was ordered to not mention the MWA contest and remove all photos of herself wearing the crown. If they didn’t want any negative attention, that was an epic fail!

Miss World America’s State/National/Chief Director accused me of being racist, Islamaphobic, and insensitive. They stripped me of my Miss Michigan title due to my refusal to try on a hijab in 2018, my tweet about black on black gun violence, and “insensitive” statistical tweets. pic.twitter.com/K1Btho0Pgq — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) July 19, 2019

These are the text message exchanges between the state director and me. pic.twitter.com/HtHS1gns6X — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) July 19, 2019

Someone called me an islamophobic for not wanting to put on a hijab. Someone called me a racist because I recognize that black people kill more blacks than police do. Good luck to those who are as gullible as this. — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) July 19, 2019

My message while as Miss Michigan is to advocate for speaking your truth

Especially in today’s political climate, we r quick to attack each other based on perceptions & stereotypes

It’s time we take a step back & realize that our diversity of thought is what makes America strong — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) July 17, 2019