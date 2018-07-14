Strzok Ignored Evidence That Hillary’s Emails Were Sent to a Foreign Entity

Rep. Louis Gohmert, a member of the House Committee on the Judiciary, said during a hearing Thursday that a government watchdog found that nearly all of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails were sent to a foreign entity. The FBI, specifically Strzok, did not follow-up.

And, the foreign entity wasn’t Russia.

The Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) in 2016 Charles McCullough III found an “anomaly on Hillary Clinton’s emails going through their private server, and when they had done the forensic analysis, they found that her emails, every single one except four, over 30,000, were going to an address that was not on the distribution list,” Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas said during a hearing with FBI official Peter Strzok.

“It was going to an unauthorized source that was a foreign entity unrelated to Russia,” he added.

According to Gohmert, McCullough sent his ICIG investigator Frank Rucker to present the findings to Strzok who remembered meeting with him but nothing else. Conveniently, Strzok couldn’t remember what they talked about.

When Rucker spoke with Strzok, he nodded but was remarkably uninterested in what Rucker had to say, Gohmert said.

The DoJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz received a call about it four times and never returned the calls. He’s the other DoJ official described as having an impeccable reputation, but he can’t seem to find bias when it slaps him in the face.

HILLARY SENT BEYOND TOP SECRET EMAILS FROM HER HOMEBREWER

In January 2016, in response to an inquiry, Charles McCullough III informed the Republican leadership on the Senate intelligence and foreign affairs committees that emails beyond the “Top Secret” level passed through Hillary Clinton’s unsecured personal server. Democrats immediately responded by trying to intimidate McCullough.

Despicable Adam Schiff told Chris Wallace:

I think the inspector general does risk his reputation. And once you lose that as inspector general, you’re not much good to anyone. So I think the inspector general has to be very careful here.

McCullough, hired during the Obama administration, told Fox News’s Catherine Herridge he faced intense backlash. In a Clinton administration, he would be one of the first two fired, he was told.

Fox News reported that the emails contained “operational intelligence,” which is information about covert operations to gather intelligence as well as details about the assets and informants working with the U.S. government.

John Schindler confirmed the Fox News report. He wrote at The Observor: Discussions with Intelligence Community officials have revealed that Ms. Clinton’s “unclassified” emails included Holy Grail items of American espionage. This included the true names of Central Intelligence Agency intelligence officers serving overseas under cover. Worse, some of those exposed are serving under non-official cover.

It appears that the DoJ and FBI like to remain ignorant.

THE ODDS ARE IT HAPPENED

In January, 2016, Robert Gates told Hugh Hewitt that the “odds are pretty high” that Russia, China, and Iran had compromised Hillary’s home-brew server: