Strzok & McCabe were operatives in a ‘political dirty trick,’ they weren’t victims

Judicial Watch released documents — 302s — detailing interviews with their witness Bruce Ohr, a top FBI official. They are damning and show intense collusion between the FBI, DOJ, State, Christopher Steele, Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS, Bruce Ohr and his wife, in a concerted effort to get Trump both before and after the election.

Lindsey Graham, Chair of the Senate House Judiciary Committee, said on ‘Hannity,’ “Here’s what we’re looking at: Systematic corruption at the highest level of the Department of Justice and the FBI against President Trump and in favor of Hillary Clinton,” Graham said.

Hannity asked if he thinks officials lied deliberately.

“The best you could say is that they were incompetent,” Graham responded. “The most likely outcome is that they wanted a result.”

The investigation of Trump was very biased and the McCabe lawsuit will be interesting and he will look into that.

MCCABE AND STRZOK ARE NO VICTIMS

Editor and investigative reporter at The Hill, John Solomon, described yesterday as a most extraordinary day.

The MSM gets to see what was revealed on ‘Hannity’ more than a year ago, “and that is the FBI allowed itself to be used for a political dirty trick,” Solomon said.

The FBI, DOJ, State, Bruce Ohr and his private citizen wife Nellie, Christopher Steele, and Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS were in a triangulated relationship to get Donald Trump with “dirty political intelligence, which turned out to be wrong.”

“And two people who ran it closely, Peter Strzok and Andrew McCabe want the American people to believe they are victims for having allowed that ruse on the American people to go on,” Solomon says.

“It is irrefutable that the FBI abused and helped facilitate a political dirty trick where there should have been no FBI involvement. These 302s are clear. Steele was as flawed an informant as you could possibly have, politically motivated, doing uncorroborated things, going to John McCain before the election, all of those are breaches of the protocol…”

“The two men who allowed all that to happen, Pete Strzok and Andrew McCabe want us to feel like they’re victims,” said Solomon.

The American people will figure it out. The “real victims,” Solomon says, are the “American public.”