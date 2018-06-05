Strzok-Page Text Suggests Multiple Foreign Spies on Trump Campaign in 2015

Andrew McCabe is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Clinton email probe with full immunity and is currently in negotiations with Sen. Chuck Grassley. McCabe has reason to sell out Comey since Comey sold him out.

Also today, the U.S. Senate today released 500 plus pages of information related to the Spygate scandal.

The following text between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page has gone viral on the Internet. It’s a text that is now unredacted. Some believe it is evidence of the FBI seeking out multiple foreign spies [Five Eyes?] and putting them into the Trump campaign. The text dates to December 2015. Others think it’s conspiratorial to think that. Look at the text and see what you think. It comes directly from the Senate website.

It also puts the timeline from July 2016 to December 2015. It means Jim Comey lied about when the probe began. He said it began in July 2016. The text pointed out by the popular Nick Falco reads:

BOMBSHELL- From DECEMBER 2015–The word LURES is redacted by FBI but not OIG; OCONUS LURES; OCONUS= Outside Contiguous US LURES= In this context LURES = SPIES – multiple – Is this an admission that the FBI wanted to run a baited Sting Op using foreign agents against Trump?”

The “OCONUS LURES” redaction is on p.31 and was texted on December 28, 2015. The unredacted text is on p. 159.

THIS IS THE TEXT

1) BOMBSHELL- From DECEMBER 2015–The word LURES is redacted by FBI but not OIG “OCONUS LURES” OCONUS= Outside Contiguous US LURES= In this context LURES = SPIES – multiple Is this an admission that the FBI wanted to run a baited Sting Op using foreign agents against Trump? pic.twitter.com/OtLxlOEGsV — Falco (@Nick_Falco) June 4, 2018

Basically, this messages suggest Peter Strzok wanted approval for foreign lures or spies immediately after the General Flynn — Vladimir Putin dinner. It was six months before “Crossfire Hurricane” when the probe was supposed to have begun — according to Jim Comey and others. Also interesting is a text in March 2016 saying “our boy is talking” — that is around the time Professor Mifsud told George Papadopoulos about the Russians allegedly having thousands of Hillary emails. He later blathered about Russians having damaging information on Hillary to Australian Alexander Downer.

The Papadopoulos case is getting fishier by the day. Read Andy McCarthy’s article at National Review.

One thing is clear to some. These two agents were vulgar, arrogant, low-class and haters playing at being agents. They don’t do much to further the image of government workers.

2) Kevin Brock (FMR ASST DIR OF COUNTER-INTELLIGENCE FBI) “If the FBI opened a Source or tasked a Source to gather information particulary from a US person, before opening a formal investigation, then that would be a violation of the guidelines.” Looks like we have a VIOLATION pic.twitter.com/k3yLenf1wh — Falco (@Nick_Falco) June 4, 2018