Strzok-Page Text Suggests Multiple Foreign Spies on Trump Campaign in 2015

Andrew McCabe is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Clinton email probe with full immunity and is currently in negotiations with Sen. Chuck Grassley. McCabe has reason to sell out Comey since Comey sold him out.
Also today, the U.S. Senate today released 500 plus pages of information related to the Spygate scandal.
The following text between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page has gone viral on the Internet. It’s a text that is now unredacted. Some believe it is evidence of the FBI seeking out multiple foreign spies [Five Eyes?] and putting them into the Trump campaign. The text dates to December 2015. Others think it’s conspiratorial to think that. Look at the text and see what you think. It comes directly from the Senate website.
It also puts the timeline from July 2016 to December 2015. It means Jim Comey lied about when the probe began. He said it began in July 2016. The text pointed out by the popular Nick Falco reads:
BOMBSHELL- From DECEMBER 2015–The word LURES is redacted by FBI but not OIG; OCONUS LURES; OCONUS= Outside Contiguous US LURES= In this context LURES = SPIES – multiple – Is this an admission that the FBI wanted to run a baited Sting Op using foreign agents against Trump?”
The “OCONUS LURES” redaction is on p.31 and was texted on December 28, 2015. The unredacted text is on p. 159.
THIS IS THE TEXT
1) BOMBSHELL- From DECEMBER 2015–The word LURES is redacted by FBI but not OIG
“OCONUS LURES”
OCONUS= Outside Contiguous US
LURES= In this context LURES = SPIES – multiple
Basically, this messages suggest Peter Strzok wanted approval for foreign lures or spies immediately after the General Flynn — Vladimir Putin dinner. It was six months before “Crossfire Hurricane” when the probe was supposed to have begun — according to Jim Comey and others. Also interesting is a text in March 2016 saying “our boy is talking” — that is around the time Professor Mifsud told George Papadopoulos about the Russians allegedly having thousands of Hillary emails. He later blathered about Russians having damaging information on Hillary to Australian Alexander Downer.
The Papadopoulos case is getting fishier by the day. Read Andy McCarthy’s article at National Review.
One thing is clear to some. These two agents were vulgar, arrogant, low-class and haters playing at being agents. They don’t do much to further the image of government workers.
2) Kevin Brock (FMR ASST DIR OF COUNTER-INTELLIGENCE FBI)
“If the FBI opened a Source or tasked a Source to gather information particulary from a US person, before opening a formal investigation, then that would be a violation of the guidelines.”
Apparently Stephen Miller was also approached to be part of the conspiracy. Also, the “arrangement” of Flynn sitting next to Putin was intentional.
It’s looking more and more like there may be a conspiracy between Comey and Mueller, since Comey “cleared” his testimony with Mueller. I suspect the conversation included more than we may ever know. I had read that Mueller has been given a budget for “2019”. One Democrat said the Mueller investigation could take a decade and I’m beginning to wonder if he doesn’t have some inside information.
I’m also wondering about a possible Jew / Israel connection. It was reported that Mueller was going after Papadopolous for being a spy for Israel. There’s something extremely fishy with the FBI and attempts to accuse American Jews of being spies for Israel. This is rather peculiar since Israeli Intelligence works very closely with their American counterparts, yet the FBI seems to consistently falsely target Jews, whether at APAIC or other organizations. Many people “assume” the US, in the aggregate, are fully supportive of Israel but as the book “Secret War Against the Jews” details, this is not the case.
I really don’t trust the Republicans in uncovering all the tentacles that are being exposed with so many high officials in Government. Some have speculated that the explosive nature of all those involved has led the FBI / DOJ to suppress as much as possible for fear of the outcome. It was said the DOJ is unable to find a means to pursue it because of the vastness and “unbelievability” of it and thus categorized as a conspiracy theory run amok, and, I suppose, make Trump seem the rational one.
We don’t even know a modicum of the details that make up this conspiracy but some have taken the vast open source information and that alone should be cause for criminal investigations. With just that information alone it surely makes Watergate seem so inconsequential to not even be in the history books. If these worthless, low-life Republicans had ANY backbone whatsoever they should be sounding the alarm and telling the public there should be “hell to pay” for what is going on instead of lapping up the “Mueller should continue” rhetoric. They are ALL doing the bidding of the Russians.
Mueller’s Israel Problem.
Mueller had allegedly coerced Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos to plead guilty to lesser charges, after threatening that he would be prosecuted as an Israeli spy.
He has advocated for the very uncontroversial position that there should be a closer diplomatic and economic bond between Israel, Cyprus, Greece, and the United States. Nonetheless, the prospect of being prosecuted under the Espionage Act is terrifying, as a conviction carries a lengthy prison sentence.
In December, Gen. Michael Flynn pled guilty to making false statements to the FBI. Notably, one of the charges leveled at the decorated general was that during the transition period, he communicated with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. about a coming vote concerning an anti-Israel resolution at the United Nations.
In November, reports emerged that Mueller was scrutinizing efforts made by Jared Kushner, a senior aide to the president, and his efforts to combat the anti-Israel U.N. resolution during the presidential transition period.
Just as Gen. Flynn had every right to defend Israel, so did Kushner. Yet Mueller’s team seemingly carried on for months with a dedicated effort to examining Kushner’s Israeli ties. As Mueller was digging into Kushner, targeted hit pieces reporting exclusive information from the Mueller probe landed in leftist outlets such as the Washington Post, NBC News, and the New York Times.
Mueller’s suspicions of Israel — and Jews as a whole — go back to his early days as the FBI director.
In 2004, the Mueller FBI alleged that a massive Israeli spy ring was operating out of the Pentagon. The stunning revelations sent shock waves throughout the intelligence community, and it was followed by endless editorials painting Israel as a nefarious actor seeking to undermine the United States.
Yet it later turned out that the allegations were completely bogus. There was no Israeli spy ring, but rather, what appeared to be a deliberate attempt to target Jews for prosecution. There were several disturbing instances of the Mueller FBI running sting operations attempting to “tempt Jews” to betray their country. “All turned down the offer,” according to the Washington Post. Mueller’s attempts to lure Jews into a trap failed. The botched operation confirmed the troubling reality that elements of the U.S. intelligence community remained attached to anti-Semitism.
Last month, Mueller sent a team of investigators to Israel in an attempt to track down the activities of at least two Israeli social media and consulting firms. Mueller’s prosecutors have seemed to suggest in leaks to the media that the Israeli firms may have colluded with the president to secure his victory.
However, both companies have flatly denied that they ever even worked with the Trump campaign in an official or unofficial capacity, yet Mueller devoted massive resources to flying his team over to Israel to investigate the matter.
According to the dossier, Russian Jews and Jewish organizations are integral to the supposed links between President Trump and the Kremlin. As Lee Smith lays out in an article for Tablet magazine, dossier producer Glenn Simpson has made it clear in his public testimony that he believes there is an ongoing “secret Jewish plot to undermine American democracy.”
What this tells Simpson is that the Russians are trying to infiltrate the NRA as well as other conservative organizations that have an important place in American society, like Chabad, the outreach arm of the Lubavitcher Hasidic movement. After all, Chabad has a presence all over the world, including Moscow, where Putin lives, and New York City, where Trump is from. The Jewish diaspora, says Simpson, “appears to be a very interesting route for the Russians.”
Indeed, according to the dossier that Simpson produced, Russian intelligence, the FSB, was approaching “U.S. citizens of Russian (Jewish) origin on business trips to Russia” as potential foreign agents.
In April 2017, Politico published “The Happy-Go-Lucky Jewish Group That Connects Trump and Putin.” How are they connected? Well, Putin is close to several Chabad supporters, as well as Chabad rabbi Berel Lazar, Russia’s chief rabbi. Trump worked with some Russian emigres who are active in Chabad, In Florida, Trump hosted the wedding of the daughter of a Chabad supporter he knows to an associate of one of the Chabad supporters who is close to Putin. The only people who appear to understand Chabad’s role in the secret Trump-Putin collusion conspiracy are the author of the story and Glenn Simpson, who came back to this insane theory again in his testimony before Congress.
After looking at the texting of Page and Strzok, the dates and time,(12/28/2015) the babbling back and forth about who knows what, the texts with the words OCONUS and LURES comes up, this could be tied to a totally different subject, I see no proof it was tied to Trump.