Student Knees & Kicks Officer in the Face

In a shocking lack of respect for authority, a violent student kneed and then kicked an officer in the face while he was restraining an unruly student about to be arrested. You can watch it on the clip below.

At the time of the incident, the police officer was arresting a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly involved in a cafeteria fight, the newspaper reported. As a result of the kicks from the 18-year-old, the officer suffered a cut lip and abrasions, the Miami Herald reported.

“It is a shame that while this officer was attempting to break up a fight and maintain a safe learning environment, this adult student acted in a cowardly way rather than fall in line with MDCPS values,” Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez wrote on Twitter.

Shocking video shows the moment a student kicked a Homestead High School resource officer in the face as he was restraining another student. STORY: https://t.co/UJyqv9hpGP pic.twitter.com/KNZfJxRVky — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 2, 2019