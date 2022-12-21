Study: More Doses = Higher Risk of Infection, No Proof Vax Stops Serious Disease

The Cleveland Clinic conducted a large study of its 51,011 employees to determine the Effectiveness of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Bivalent Vaccine. They found that the risk of COVID-19 infection increases with the number of doses.

People who received three or more vaccines were 3x more likely to be reinfected than people who had none.

The risk of COVID-19 increased with time since the most recent prior COVID-19 episode and with the number of vaccine doses previously received.

They wrote that the results were unexpected.

Researchers tried to blame this on people with a higher risk of COVID-19 simply getting more vaccine doses. However, they admit only a small proportion of people were at higher risk – most were young and healthy. They also recognized it was a “simplistic explanation.”

The study continued to say those with three or fewer vaccines, who chose not to follow the CDC’s recommendations, are more likely to have “exhibited higher risk-taking behavior.” Before conceding that their risk was less than those who actually followed the CDC’s recommendations. They’re not being good scientists if they don’t follow the facts, instead of preconceived notions.

Other studies found there was a higher risk with more vaccines.

They reference 2 additional studies:

Study 1: Found those who had an Omicron variant infection with three vaccine doses had a higher risk of reinfection vs those who had an Omicron variant infection but only had 2 vaccine doses.

Study 2: Found either two or three doses of mRNA vaccine after a prior COVID-19 infection had a higher risk of reinfection vs a single mRNA vaccine dose.

They were not able to determine if the mRNA vaccine even protected against severe disease. If they can’t prove that, what can we prove about the efficacy of the vaccines? There is nothing left to support mass vaccination.

The Walgreens COVID-19 Index shows the same results.

Conclusion: The vaccines do not prevent transmission; they are not preventing severe disease; they are not stopping the risk of reinfection.

What good is it?

