All the candidates love The insane Green New Deal, but a new study released Tuesday by the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) concludes that, if implemented, households “will be on the hook for more than $70,000 in increased costs for electricity, upgrading vehicles and housing, and shipping in just the first year under the Green New Deal.” It will be permanently — at least that.

The joint study is co-authored by Power the Future Executive Director Daniel Turner and CEI President Kent Lassman.

IT WILL COST EVERY HOUSEHOLD $70K A YEAR

“The Green New Deal is a radical blueprint to de-carbonize the American economy by refashioning how we grow food, move people and goods, source and distribute electricity, and build the structures where we live, work, and play,” Lassman said.

“Our analysis shows that, if implemented, the Green New Deal would cost for American households at least tens of thousands of dollars annually on a permanent basis. Perhaps that’s why exactly zero Senate Democrats, including the resolution’s 12 co-sponsors, voted for the Green New Deal when they had the chance.”

“Economists and experts have been warning us for months about the devastating effects of the Green New Deal, and now we have the numbers to prove it,” said Daniel Turner, Executive Director of Power the Future.

“This study only calculates a fraction of the cost of Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez’s radical plan, which amounts to a socialist free-for-all with no regard for the American taxpayer. No family should be forced to pay tens of thousands of dollars in the first year alone to fund AOC’s ideological wishlist. Thankfully, Americans see through the Green New Deal and are beginning to fight back.”

The study put down startling data-based numbers that are not easy to fathom. Pennsylvania alone would face a total of $2-quadrillion (two-thousand trillions), or 500 times the annual federal budget, in costs to upgrade residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

The researchers believe they are underestimating the costs.

MEDICARE FOR ALL IS ANOTHER PROBLEM

All of the Democrat candidates signed up for Medicare For All.

Kamala Harris has a new Medicare For All plan that will allow for a longer phase-in period. She will let private insurance remain while she puts every American on government health insurance. In other words, private insurance won’t last long. She is flip-flopping again.

Communist Bernie made it clear that the middle class will pay for it in higher taxes. [They will be much higher]

Today, Bernie Sanders made it crystal clear that the Democrats’ government takeover of health care would raise taxes on middle class Americans. Democrats will not only raise taxes, they’ll also limit choice and make your private health insurance illegal.pic.twitter.com/IwYgwkcXu3 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 28, 2019