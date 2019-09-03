Stunning & Devastating Videos of The Bahamas After Dorian

S.Noble
After battering the Bahamas for more than a day and a half, practically parked moving at 1 mph, Hurricane Dorian finally began to move away from the islands on Tuesday as the scope of the devastation began to emerge.

The National Hurricane Center said that as of 2 p.m. EDT the storm continued to produce maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and a “life-threatening” storm surge of 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels. The storm was located about 65 miles north of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island and about 105 miles east of Fort Pierce, Fla., inching forward at 5 mph northwest.

Some of the first post-storm images out of Grand Bahama are showing children and elderly people huddled in the shovel of a huge bulldozer as it evacuates them to a safer area.

Rescuers began evacuating people late Tuesday using jet skis, and boats. They even brought in the large bulldozer, which carried people through deep muddy waters to safety. Many had their heads bowed down by still-heavy wind and rain.

This is stunning aerial footage of the devastated island. Somehow Nassau was spared.