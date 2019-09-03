Stunning & Devastating Videos of The Bahamas After Dorian

After battering the Bahamas for more than a day and a half, practically parked moving at 1 mph, Hurricane Dorian finally began to move away from the islands on Tuesday as the scope of the devastation began to emerge.

The National Hurricane Center said that as of 2 p.m. EDT the storm continued to produce maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and a “life-threatening” storm surge of 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels. The storm was located about 65 miles north of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island and about 105 miles east of Fort Pierce, Fla., inching forward at 5 mph northwest.

Some of the first post-storm images out of Grand Bahama are showing children and elderly people huddled in the shovel of a huge bulldozer as it evacuates them to a safer area.

Rescuers began evacuating people late Tuesday using jet skis, and boats. They even brought in the large bulldozer, which carried people through deep muddy waters to safety. Many had their heads bowed down by still-heavy wind and rain.

This is stunning aerial footage of the devastated island. Somehow Nassau was spared.

Hurricane Update: Iram Lewis,

Member of Parliament,

Central Grand Bahama sent me this video of Freeport International Airport: FPO pic.twitter.com/oDPIJXBnP9 — Dem House Leader (@kionnemcghee) September 2, 2019

This aerial footage of the Bahamas shows the destruction from Hurricane Dorian on Great Abaco Island https://t.co/3TuV2PdLdV pic.twitter.com/LXL2yc36Zb — CNN (@CNN) September 3, 2019

Listen to this pilot, flying over Abaco in the Bahamas, listing what’s “gone” because of Hurricane Dorian pic.twitter.com/MwhAeiI8cl — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 3, 2019

Bahamas resident Chella Philips brought 97 stray dogs into her home to protect them during Hurricane Dorian. pic.twitter.com/oPQRb1s3f1 — UberFacts (@UberFacts) September 3, 2019

Residents in Freeport, Bahamas fled their flooded homes to seek higher ground, Tuesday as Hurricane Dorian lashes the island nation. Tim Aylen, a journalist working with The Associated Press, and his daughter, Julia Aylen, waded through chest-deep water to find safer ground. (AP) pic.twitter.com/tgZDHKJvLk — The Voice of America (@VOANews) September 3, 2019

NEW VIDEO- Horrific damage from Abaco, Bahamas from our Live Storms Media partners. We have more video coming up on Good Afternoon Arkansas at 3, Channel 7 News at 5, 6, and 10 #ARWX #Dorian pic.twitter.com/U6UT2FhrhP — Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) September 3, 2019

.@ArtemisChats shares these images of Grand Bahama Island— on the left a satellite image taken on Monday at 11:44aET, on the right an image from Google Maps of the same regions of Grand Bahama Island prior to Hurricane Dorian: pic.twitter.com/3reqtEyo5G — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 3, 2019