Stunning FBI corruption in Spygate! Read the Kavalec memo

The Sentinel reported part of the story of the Kavalec memo May 9th but we have more information now — and it is confirmed. Rep. Mark Meadows confirmed the State Department notes exposing Christopher Steele’s lies and more were transmitted to the FBI before submitting the application for the spy warrant of Carter Page.

The FBI had four pieces of “derogatory information” about Steele from State Department official Kathleen Kavalec: Steele broke his FBI agreement and went to the State Department, he gave State false information, his political deadline was election day, and lastly, he was leaking to The Washington Post and The New York Times.

None of this was ever revealed to the FISA court. Solomon added that the FBI has been stonewalling, trying to block congressional Republicans from the information and the memo.

Solomon says the FBI knew that the State Department official figured out in 45 minutes that Steele lied. She told the FBI. The FBI then pretended for more than two years that they couldn’t figure any of this out.

THE STORY

Ten days before the FBI submitted the infamous Steele dossier to a FISA court as evidence of why it needed a surveillance warrant on Trump’s campaign adviser Carter Page, a State Department official named Kathleen Kavalec raised concerns about the dossier’s legitimacy.

Kavalec, the Assistant Secretary of State, put her concerns in a typed memo and in handwritten notes, investigative reporter John Solomon reported in a piece for The Hill on Thursday.

Kavalec pointed to one of Christopher Steele’s lies, the one where he claimed in the dossier that Russians pieced together a “technical/human operation run out of Moscow targeting the [2016] election” that reportedly recruited emigres in the U.S. to “do hacking and recruiting.” He said the emigres were paid through the Russian consulate in Miami, but, she said, “there is no Russian consulate in Miami.”

All of Comey’s officials were told of the concerns.

THE MEMO

We don’t know how Mr. Solomon got the memo since FBI Director Christopher Wray allegedly put in under seal for 25 years, but it is redacted.