The Southern Poverty Law Center is a hate group that maligns anyone they disagree with under the guise of acting as an organization targeting hate groups.

One of their targets was Dr. Ben Carson, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He was put on their “extremist watch list” for saying, “Marriage is between a man and a woman; it’s a well-established pillar of society.”

As Fox News reported groups such as the Christian Family Research Council [FRC] have been labeled a hate group, while the violent Communists of Antifa have not been given such a label. The FRC was shot up by Democrat Floyd Corkins who meant to kill as many members as he could. Corkins said he targeted the group as the SPLC had labeled it an anti-gay group.

The SPLC routinely puts mainstream political advocacy groups in with actual hate and terror groups.

Shockingly, Tucker Carlson has exclusively learned that the FBI is still using the SPLC to brief them on hate and domestic terror groups.

The FBI failed to answer inquiries, but gave this bland answer:

“For many years, the FBI has engaged with various organizations, both formally and informally…Such outreach is a critical component of the FBI’s mission, and we welcome information from these organizations on any possible violations of civil rights, hate crimes, or other potential crimes or threats.”

If they don’t use them, wouldn’t they have said so?

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is demanding answers from the FBI, Townhall reports. The DoJ’s Sarah Isgur Flores told the show that the Attorney General has directed the FBI to reevaluate their relationships with groups like this that discriminate.

Shouldn’t the agents be re-trained after being fed lies by SPLC?

As Tucker said, the SPLC lies and labels benign conservative thought as hate speech.

The SPLC admits their hate map isn’t accurate. They are a typical hate group whose only goal is to silence the opposition.