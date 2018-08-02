Stunning! Nicolas Maduro Admits Democratic Socialism Didn’t Work

President Maduro of Venezuela momentarily stopped blaming the United States for the failed state of the economy of the oil-rich nation. He went after the guilty parties, admitting his Democratic Socialist government doesn’t work.

No more whining, I want solutions comrades! Maduro says. Uh, how about capitalism Nick?

“The production models we’ve tried so far have failed, and the responsibility is ours—mine and yours,” Maduro told the PSUV party congress.

People are leaving Venezuela in droves. The once-middle class are heading for Madrid or the U.S and poor are traveling over the borders to places like Colombia. Destitute Venezuelans are dying of starvation or disease far from home.

There are cities where literally nothing works, the inflation reached one million percent, 93 percent of the country lives in poverty, and toilet paper is unaffordable. Coffee is unaffordable as are medicines and food.

“Enough with the whining,” Agence France Press reported Maduro saying. “We need to produce with or without [outside] aggression, with or without blockades, we need to make Venezuela an economic power,” he said.

How about capitalism Nick?

The woman in this next clip explains how her son died. Julieta Escalona said: “My boy died of hunger”. This Venezuelan mother lost her eldest son to malnutrition. The consequences of CHÁVISTA socialism in these 20 years are always the same hunger, poverty and death.

#RegistraTuCarro PETARE

Julieta Escalona: “Mi muchacho se me murió de HAMBRE”

Esta madre VENEZOLANA perdió a su hijo mayor por desnutrición.

Las consecuencias del

SOCIALISMO CHÁVISTA en estos 20 años son siempre las mismas

HAMBRE POBREZA y MUERTE#2Agopic.twitter.com/fAJgD2w65m — Mauricio Torres Aren (@TorresAren) August 1, 2018

FROM RICHES TO RAGS

Venezuela was once the richest nation in South America but socialism has ruined the economy.

#Venezuela Dictator Nicolas Maduro – “the Maduro diet makes you slim and strong” #FreeVenezuela pic.twitter.com/GeA1dK63BX — Michael Welling (@WellingMichael) May 31, 2017

VIDEO: Commuters describe the ‘total chaos’ that has engulfed the Venezuelan capital with 80% of the city suffering from a power shortage pic.twitter.com/1pswb33Xzs — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 1, 2018

When socialism/communism comes to a country, it’s almost impossible to get it out. Maduro isn’t all that enlightened. He still insists that if people want to buy gasoline, they need a Socialist Party card.

Are you listening Bernie? How about you Alexandria? Maybe these two would listen if we sent them on an extended vacation to Venezuela or will they just say we will end up like Denmark?

Socialists aren’t good with math. The U.S. takes in 3.6 trillion in revenue each year and the dopes think we can spend $33 trillion on Stalin healthcare over ten years. Even though we would have no money left, the plan is to also provide free medical leave, free college and vocational school, free housing and a whole host of other benefits because they are rights under socialism.

Tell it to the Venezuelans honey.