Stunning Report Confirms China Had Hillary’s Emails in Real Time

According to a stunning report in the Daily Caller, a company fronting for the Chinese government hacked Hillary’s email server and had all the emails sent to them in real time.

That is to say that whenever Hillary sent or received an email, it also forwarded to the Chineses government.

The company operating in D.C. hacked her private server throughout her term as secretary of state. Two sources “briefed on the matter,” told The Daily Caller, the Chinese had almost all her emails.

The emails were obtained in real time thanks to a code the Chinese wrote and embedded in her server.

An Inspector General for the intelligence community found this breach and warned the FBI who appeared to have done nothing. The agent in charge at the FBI was Peter Strzok.

GOHMERT REPORTED THIS IN JULY, PETER STRZOK DENIED IT

This would confirm Rep. Louie Gohmert’s statement at a July 12 House committee on the Judiciary hearing. He referred to the intruders as a “foreign entity” although he did say it was unrelated to Russia.

The Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) in 2016 Charles McCullough III found an “anomaly on Hillary Clinton’s emails going through their private server, and when they had done the forensic analysis, they found that her emails, every single one except four, over 30,000, were going to an address that was not on the distribution list,” Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas said during a hearing with FBI official Peter Strzok.“

It was going to an unauthorized source that was a foreign entity unrelated to Russia,” he added.

Two officials with the ICIG investigator Frank Rucker and Attorney Janette McMillan met a number of times with the FBI to warn them. One of the FBI officials was Peter Strzok as the bureau’s top counterintelligence official.

When ICIG investigator Frank Rucker spoke with Strzok, he nodded but was remarkably uninterested in what Rucker had to say, Gohmert said.

STRZOK COULDN’T REMEMBER A THING

The DoJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz received a call about it four times and never returned the calls. He’s the other DoJ official described as having an impeccable reputation. But he can’t seem to find bias when it slaps him in the face.

The breach was discovered in early 2015. They found the actual metadata that a “courtesy copy” was being sent to China. There was probably some phishing involved. From there, they embedded the code. It’s something the Chinese are well-known for.

OPERATIONAL INTELLIGENCE ABOUT COVERT OPERATIONS WERE IN THE EMAILS

Fox News reported that the emails contained “operational intelligence,” which is information about covert operations to gather intelligence as well as details about the assets and informants working with the U.S. government.

John Schindler confirmed the Fox News report. He wrote at The Observer: Discussions with Intelligence Community officials have revealed that Ms. Clinton’s “unclassified” emails included Holy Grail items of American espionage. This included the true names of Central Intelligence Agency intelligence officers serving overseas under cover. Worse, some of those exposed are serving under non-official cover.

It appears that the DoJ and FBI like to remain ignorant.

Charles McCullough III was the ICIG at the time and was appointed under Barack Obama. McCullough is the one who sent Rucker to inform the disinterested FBI and FBI IG Mike Horowitz. In January 2016, he also informed the Senate Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees.

He suffered an intense backlash from the Democrats who told him he would be the one of the first two to be fired under a Clinton administration.

In January 2016, Robert Gates told Hugh Hewitt that the “odds are pretty high” that Russia, China, and Iran had compromised Hillary’s home-brew server: