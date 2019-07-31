Stunt! Prof Puts Up a See-Saw Between Mexico & US Border for One Day

A left-wing UC Berkely professor Ron Rael, together with architect San Jose State professor Virginia San Fratello, and some builders Cuidad-Juarez Collectivo Chopeke [an open borders leftist group] put up a see-saw for one day that allegedly allowed children and adults to seesaw at the border while in detention with people in Mexico.
Rael wrote a book that he’s publicizing, “Borderwall as Architecture: A Manifesto for the U.S.-Mexico Boundary,” and he’s really on the left when it comes to borders.
“The teeter-totter exemplifies the notion that any action that takes place on one side of the border has a direct consequence on the other side of the border,” he told KPIX 5 in a Skype interview.
“We can see that in the play of the teeter-totter, but we can also see that politically and economically between the two nations.”
This is a typical stunt by the hard-left.
“I would very much love to continue to do these kinds of projects along the wall,” said Rael.
For one day???
There are mostly adults on the teeter-totter. It’s just another stunt.
They are middle-aged adults who are promoting open borders.
Architect professor Ronald Rael installed pink seesaws on the U.S.-Mexico border to encourage children on either side to play and symbolically bridge the divide pic.twitter.com/0lzXlJn19Q
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 30, 2019