Sufficient Proof to Trigger 2018 EO

By Gene Van Shaar

Lawyer Sidney Powell recently asserted that there is more than sufficient proof to trigger the 2018 executive order on foreign election interference. She quoted from the order which says:

Not later than 45 days after the conclusion of a United States election, the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the heads of any other appropriate executive departments and agencies (agencies), shall conduct an assessment of any information indicating that a foreign government, or any person acting as an agent of or on behalf of a foreign government, has acted with the intent or purpose of interfering in that election. The assessment shall identify, to the maximum extent ascertainable, the nature of any foreign interference and any methods employed to execute it, the persons involved, and the foreign government or governments that authorized, directed, sponsored, or supported it.

Powell went on to say that under the order Trump has “all kinds of power…to do everything from seizing assets to freeze things, demand the impoundment of the machines…[and] could even appoint a special prosecutor to look into this, which is exactly what needs to happen…[because] we’ve never witnessed anything like this in the history of this country. And it’s got to be stopped right now or there will never be a free and fair election.”

If it is necessary for the Trump administration to implement the EO sanctions, we should expect the guilty parties (politicians, media, etc.) to falsely accuse President Trump of the very crimes that they have committed. We should also expect them to scream for his impeachment and resort to typical Marxist violence.

We are facing the forces of enslavement and darkness, but we must have the courage to defend traditional American values, or the loss of liberty and life will be catastrophic. Every loyal and honest citizen needs to be prepared to totally support the president, and fight for constitutional freedoms, including free and fair elections.

Gene Van Shaar is a freedom fighter and pro-Trump writer. He has written many articles and books, including Pillars of Truth and Freedom, My Life and Lessons, Freedom and The Obama Debacle, The Freedom Saving Series, and The Scriptural Insight Archive.