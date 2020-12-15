Sufficient Proof to Trigger 2018 EO
By Gene Van Shaar
Lawyer Sidney Powell recently asserted that there is more than sufficient proof to trigger the 2018 executive order on foreign election interference. She quoted from the order which says:
Not later than 45 days after the conclusion of a United States election, the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the heads of any other appropriate executive departments and agencies (agencies), shall conduct an assessment of any information indicating that a foreign government, or any person acting as an agent of or on behalf of a foreign government, has acted with the intent or purpose of interfering in that election. The assessment shall identify, to the maximum extent ascertainable, the nature of any foreign interference and any methods employed to execute it, the persons involved, and the foreign government or governments that authorized, directed, sponsored, or supported it.
Powell went on to say that under the order Trump has “all kinds of power…to do everything from seizing assets to freeze things, demand the impoundment of the machines…[and] could even appoint a special prosecutor to look into this, which is exactly what needs to happen…[because] we’ve never witnessed anything like this in the history of this country. And it’s got to be stopped right now or there will never be a free and fair election.”
If it is necessary for the Trump administration to implement the EO sanctions, we should expect the guilty parties (politicians, media, etc.) to falsely accuse President Trump of the very crimes that they have committed. We should also expect them to scream for his impeachment and resort to typical Marxist violence.
We are facing the forces of enslavement and darkness, but we must have the courage to defend traditional American values, or the loss of liberty and life will be catastrophic. Every loyal and honest citizen needs to be prepared to totally support the president, and fight for constitutional freedoms, including free and fair elections.
Gene Van Shaar is a freedom fighter and pro-Trump writer. He has written many articles and books, including Pillars of Truth and Freedom, My Life and Lessons, Freedom and The Obama Debacle, The Freedom Saving Series, and The Scriptural Insight Archive.
Financial war is a form of non-military warfare which is just as terribly destructive as a bloody war, but in which no blood is actually shed. Financial warfare has now officially come to war’s center stage—a stage that for thousands of years has been occupied only by soldiers and weapons, with blood and death everywhere. We believe that before long, “financial warfare” will undoubtedly be an entry in the various types of dictionaries of official military jargon. Moreover, when people revise the history books on twentieth-century warfare in the early 21st century, the section on financial warfare will command the reader’s utmost attention.
– Unrestricted Warfare, Qiao Lang and Wang Xiangsui
Unless there’s something that hasn’t been reported, I have yet to read anywhere there is “evidence” of foreign actors interfering with the election, unless it’s referring to the Frankfurt connection, which has virtually died out. The only evidence I heard regarding that was a higher than usual increase in traffic between the US and Germany, and this was general traffic. Well, the entire World was invested in this election, so it’s of no surprise IP traffic would substantially increase.
It doesn’t appear the recent Cyber breaches had anything to do with the election, which would bring the E.O. into play. It’s a stretch to equate anything with Dominion and relate that to the E.O. You would have to show IP traffic between individual machines in precincts with foreign IP addresses. There has yet to be any information for that. I suspect this is mostly wishful thinking. We haven’t heard any more about the Scytl connection. A diagram of that system showed they are using AWS (Amazon Web Services), their cloud servers. So, did that “raid” take place in the cloud.