Suitcases full of ballots after poll watchers leave

President Donald Trump’s legal team on Thursday presented surveillance footage to a Georgia State Legislature hearing that appears to show election ballot-counting workers kicking out poll observers late at night on Election Day before pulling out suitcases allegedly filled with ballots.

A woman who identified herself as Jackie Pick, a lawyer who is assisting with their legal case, said the team received video footage from State Farm Arena’s vote-tabulation center in Fulton County, Georgia. The team said that GOP poll watchers were not allowed to watch the counting process in the poll center.

This is strange and people need to be grilled. But it won’t happen. The FBI isn’t interviewing the witnesses.

In this clip, the counters wait until the observers leave the room and then they pull suitcases full of ballots out from under a table they put in the particular spot it was in. Then, they restart the counting with no observers.

Why?

