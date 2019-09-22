Supercuts & Tweets! Dem 5-Year-Olds Who Know the World Will Soon End

While there were plenty of children at the Climate Strike that took place around the world and in major U.S. cities, there were also many adults in the allegedly student-led event. It would be incredibly naive to believe this was anything but a hard-left adult movement.

THE FIVE-YEAR-OLDS WHO KNOW MORE THAN YOU

Misguided parents and grandparents tweeted photos of their five-year-olds preparing for the climate strike, seemingly believing the children thought of it on their own. They are filling their heads with fear and anxiety.

This is my 5-year old son, Bonifacio, preparing his placard for the #ClimateStrike tomorrow. This early, he knows what’s at stake if we don’t act now. My child, like all the kids joining the strike tomorrow, simply wants to live. pic.twitter.com/xVooroaEve — angel carballo pago (@gelcarballo) September 19, 2019

I dare you not to cry over my 5-year-old’s sign for today’s climate action strike in Seattle. Sav r plaenat rit nao!! #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/goZ9qp0BVA — Shawna Gamache (@iamshawnag) September 20, 2019

The rabbits and polar bears are fine but not for this woman.

So proud of my 5-year-old hero, determined to tell the crowds to get electric cars because they’re better for the planet at this evening’s #YouthStrike4Climate rally in #Cambridge. On the way he told me ‘Mummy, we’re going to save the world’. #Hope #ClimateStrike @Strike4Youth pic.twitter.com/rb8pOjWbcm — Lucy Wright (@_LucyWright) September 20, 2019

SUPERCUTS!

Tom Elliott of Grabien News watched hours of climate strike speeches by children as young as five years of age. He’s put together some supercuts to save you the agony of watching reruns should you be so inclined.

The PR for the events is intended to present the false image that the entire world agrees with these extreme views.

A generation will be lost if the activists continue to convince children the world is going to end if we don’t turn over all our resources to thugs in underdeveloped nations and deprive ourselves of fossil fuels.

One student in D.C., Alyssa Wiseman, said the climate is in such terrible shape, “we only have 18 months” until problems become irreversible.

“Each and every voice is necessary to bring change. My name is Alyssa Wiseman, and I am here as a concerned citizen. As a child, I should not have to worry about my future. But my future is in jeopardy. All of our futures are in jeopardy. Your children’s futures are in jeopardy. We have only 11 years to rectify decades of damage that we have inflicted on our planet. And only 18 months until some damages are irreversible. We no longer have the luxury of time. We do not have the luxury of gradual change. We are in the midst of a global emergency. And we must act fast if we want to survive.”

A student at the MSNBC forum said she suffers “visceral anxiety every day” over the climate, Grabien reports.

One 16-year-old student in D.C. said she was there to speak on behalf of “trees.”

“I am here to speak for the trees,” the student, Reina Hatcher, said. “And all other life on Earth which cannot speak. We are killing our planet. Not just for the human race but everything on Earth…”

Other students wondered how the Earth can be saved in ways that are sensitive to people with disabilities.

“My name is Joan Miller, I am a doctoral candidate at USC,” a student said at the MSNBC forum. “I study empathy as communication. My pronouns are ‘she,’ ‘her,’ ‘hers’. Yesterday we talked a lot about individual responsibility of change behavior like veganism, water waste and plastic straw bans, all of which initiatives disproportionately affect disabled people and poor people. Besides the carbon tax in these individual responsibilities, how can we shift the responsibility to incentivize corporations and high waste industries to change their behavior around climate change?”

This is the insanity of our brave new world, and while ours will be meaningless as pre the novel of the same name, it won’t be pain-free.