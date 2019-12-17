Currently, the polls show support for impeachment is in the red except for the occasional outlier.

A CNN poll shows support for impeachment is falling quickly. The headline deceptively reads “CNN Poll: The nation remains divided on impeachment as House vote approaches” (CNN).

Ari Fleischer tweeted that the real headline on this CNN poll should be “Support for Impeachment Drops Sharply”. It was +7, now it’s -2. A 9-point drop is a big drop.

An NPR poll had similar results. Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, said, “It’s like the hearings have never happened.”

For most Americans, they didn’t. Few watched them as they are more interested in the economy and by-and-large, don’t support partisan impeachments.

Despite the polls, Democrats in Red districts will vote for impeachment.

Democrats are in a rage and are making baseless and desperate claims as they did in the 658-page report Jerrold Nadler, the House Judiciary Chair, released Sunday in the dead of night, accusing the President of “multiple federal crimes,” including wire fraud and bribery. Americans aren’t falling for it.

THEY WANT TO REDO IT UNTIL THEY WIN IN THE POLLS

Byron York called Senator Schumer’s effort [to redo the House impeachment] the “Brett Kavanaugh model of impeachment. During the Supreme Court justice’s confirmation process, a hearing had already been held, and Kavanaugh appeared on the way to joining the court. Then, up popped a new allegation, the Christine Blasey Ford story, and Democrats demanded the case be reopened, witnesses be interviewed, evidence be gathered, and time be taken for more investigation. Republicans acceded to those demands, and the Kavanaugh confirmation careened off course for a while before GOP lawmakers finally got it back on track.”

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac, which generally has the President polling lower than most polls, has his numbers at an all-time high — for them. While they have him at only 43%, it’s an all-time high for Quinnipiac.

One temporary bad sign comes out of Rasmussen Monday. Only 47% of likely voters approve of the job he is doing. Last week he hovered around 50%. He has never sunk as low as President Bush despite 24/7 attacks by the media and the Democrats.

The Impeachment is Wednesday and it might give Democrats a short bump.