Supreme Court destroys Obstruction of Congress impeachment charge

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear all three appeals from President Trump in three cases involving efforts to gain access to his financial records. It’s a separation of powers showdown. In doing so, the Court destroyed the House Obstruction of Congress impeachment charge.

The cases will be heard in March with a ruling by the summer.

The cases involve Trump against the House Democrats and the Manhattan district attorney. Their rulings will decide how much congressional oversight authority is permitted over the President, and how much power he has. The Supreme Court consolidated the three cases.

Two cases involve financial records subpoenas from Democratic lawmakers. In one, the House Oversight and Reform Committee subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm for year’s of his personal and corporate financial records. In another, the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and Capital One for a broad range of financial documents related to the President and his businesses, the Hill reported. It’s part of the House Democrats Levrentiy Beria fishing expedition.

The third case involves a subpoena from Manhattan prosecutors against his accounting firm Mazars USA for Trump’s personal and corporate financial records, including tax returns, from 2011 to 2018.

The Obstruction of Congress charge stemmed from the President’s refusal to comply without seeking relief from the courts. He sent all cases to the courts.

THERE GOES ONE CHARGE

The fact that the court is hearing these cases is tantamount to saying they have the jurisdiction to resolve the dispute between the two branches. That completely destroys the charge of Obstruction of Congress and suggests they’ve overstepped their authority.

The Court is saying the President has a viable claim to ask the court to intercede in the dispute.

That charge should be immediately pulled, leaving only the vague abuse of power charge.

Retired Harvard Professor Alan Dershowitz said exactly that on ‘Hannity’ last night.

Watch: