Supreme Court Win! Trump gets ok to use Pentagon funds for the wall

The Supreme Court lifted lower court orders barring the administration from using $2.5 billion in military funds to finance construction of the border wall in a Friday evening decision.

The court’s five conservative justices gave the administration the greenlight to begin work on four contracts it has awarded using Defense Department money.

The ruling, a stay, allows the government to start construction on 100 miles of border wall while lawsuits continue working their way through lower courts.

The leftist plaintiffs will now try to get the 9t Circuit to process the dispute quickly to slow progress on construction.

These open borders people are unAmerican and care nothing about citizens. They’re loading up the country with people to take jobs from Americans at best, and at worst, they’re criminals setting up shop.

So far, the President has only been able to restore damaged walls.