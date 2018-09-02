Suspected MS-13 Animal Rapes 11-Year Old Little Girl in Her Bedroom

A suspected MS-13 savage broke into a little girl’s apartment and raped her. He was captured within days, according to Fox News.

Julio C. Ayala, 18, was arrested Saturday and charged with rape, sexually motivated burglary, criminal sex act, sexual abuse and act in a manner injurious to a child, New York City police said. Police told Fox News that Ayala is believed to be an MS-13 gang member and is from El Salvador.

She screamed for her parents to help her as he escaped through a bedroom window.

The cowardly worm was found hiding under construction as police closed in.

He lived nearby and was picked up on surveillance tape. He had a green card and no other form of ID. He could be a Dreamer or an illegal alien.

MS-13 EVERYWHERE IN NY

Immigration expert Jessica Vaughn puts the blame for this mass immigration of MS-13 animals on Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi and other Democrats have protected them and other criminals in sanctuary cities and everywhere.

Pelosi won’t allow anyone deported but it’s not only Pelosi, it’s all Democrats. To be fair, the Communist mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio has welcomed them.

“Gangs like MS-13 are not defensible – they are savages and they are animals” –@JessicaV_CIS pic.twitter.com/na8SLZzxpC — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 2, 2018

MORE ON THE NY CRIME

18-year-old Julio Ayala charged with Rape, Burglary 1, Criminal Sex Act 1, Sexual Abuse, Act in a Manner Injurious to a Child. Cops say he climbed thru 2nd floor window of home Wednesday night by Flatbush and Winthrop Ave then raped 11-year-old girl. pic.twitter.com/wOMLGcTGFO — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) September 2, 2018

