Suspected MS-13 Animal Rapes 11-Year Old Little Girl in Her Bedroom

By
S.Noble
-
10

A suspected MS-13 savage broke into a little girl’s apartment and raped her. He was captured within days, according to Fox News.

Julio C. Ayala, 18, was arrested Saturday and charged with rape, sexually motivated burglary, criminal sex act, sexual abuse and act in a manner injurious to a child, New York City police said. Police told Fox News that Ayala is believed to be an MS-13 gang member and is from El Salvador.

She screamed for her parents to help her as he escaped through a bedroom window.

The cowardly worm was found hiding under construction as police closed in.

He lived nearby and was picked up on surveillance tape. He had a green card and no other form of ID. He could be a Dreamer or an illegal alien.

MS-13 EVERYWHERE IN NY

Immigration expert Jessica Vaughn puts the blame for this mass immigration of MS-13 animals on Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi and other Democrats have protected them and other criminals in sanctuary cities and everywhere.

Pelosi won’t allow anyone deported but it’s not only Pelosi, it’s all Democrats. To be fair, the Communist mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio has welcomed them.

MORE ON THE NY CRIME

10 COMMENTS

  2. MS-13 motto-Kill, rape, control. Julio apparently only got 2 of 3. Perhaps Pelosi is right about that spark of divinity? NAH. The girl’s screaming and the parents reaction probably stopped this cretin from hitting that demented trifecta.

    • You hit the nail on the head!!
      These people are animals that need to be hunted down and eliminated like any other rabid and dangerous beast

  4. If this country and its democratic base does not wake up and deal with the immigration problem, this country will certainly go down the drain. MS-13 m,embers are in our schools and intimidate the entire education system. There is fear among teachers and administrators and it HAS TO STOP. Pelosi and people like her must be turned away at the ballot box. This case needs to go VIRAL NATIONWIDE. What the hell is worng with the people of this country, that they refuse to protect our own citizens in favor of other persons who are flowing into the country without any control?

  6. There is a RICO Statute which was used successfully against the Mafia in order to break up the gangs. WHY HASN’T IT BEEN USED AGAINST MS-13?

  10. I must be deaf, dumb and blind. I do not see any women’s organizations getting up in arms over their sisters being raped by illegals. If the women in America were behind deportation, we could remove illegals in a week.

  12. THIS MS-13 guy must not have watched the Democrat ad…doesn’t he know he’s supposed to be mowing lawns in the neighborhood or volunteering at the Y?

