Sydney Powell’s most revealing interview yet

Sydney Powell’s recent interview with Dinesh D’Souza about massive election fraud is her most revealing yet. She says she does have the evidence and explains how multi-faceted the corruption in voting was.
Under the great questioning by Dinesh, Sidney reveals the massive involvement by the Republican Party to allow the fraud election to be ended instead of pushing for answers. And, she also explained why she is disappointed in President Trump.
The FAIL is strong with the neo-Whig republicants but at least the chamber of commerce lounge is well stocked and Javier (racist!) will keep the greens in good shape on the golf course.
Two thumbs up to Sidney for having the guts to at least try and warn people about the Big Steal.
If Trump is in on it as some say then why did they have to go full Zimbabwe with pallets of ballots and he has way more to lose than most.
O/T-Jill Biden for fishnet stockings czar! Shake it baby, twerk that thang.
Bwahaha! Is sarcasm mean or evil? Hopefully not.