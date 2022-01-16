Synagogue Hostages Saved from a Terrorist! FBI Will Hunt for a Motive

A single terrorist took a Rabbi and three worshippers hostage during a livestream service at Congregation Beth Israel during the Jewish sabbath yesterday. The terrorist, who is being labeled a mere hostage taker by the media and authorities, threatened to kill them and said he planned to die that day. The man also demanded the release of a terrorist, Lady Al Qaeda, held in a nearby prison.

One hostage was released earlier on Saturday but the siege continued into the evening.

The terrorist claimed to be Lady Al Qaeda’s brother but he likely meant brother in arms. Lady Al Qaeda said he is not her brother and she condemned the act. Her real brother spoke out and said the man who took the Rabbi and Jewish worshippers hostage was not a relative.

By evening, after 11 hours of terror, all hostages were safe and the terrorist is dead. The announcement that they were safe came after a loud bang and gunfire.

The terrorist in the synagogue was described as a “foreign man” by the hostages. We don’t know his name or his country of origin.

Around 9 p.m., the FBI’s hostage rescue team breached the synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, and rescued the hostages, Colleyville Police Chief Michael C. Miller said.

About 200 officers, including SWAT, responded to the scene throughout the day.

Miller said the suspect, whose identity has not been released, is dead. Officials did not release how the man died.

Biden‘s FBI spokesman at the presser — after the hostages were rescued — said that he did not know the motive of the terrorist who demanded the release of a terrorist but that it did not have to do with specifically targeting the Jewish community…in a synagogue…on the sabbath.

Biden's FBI: The Islamist terrorist, who held Jews hostage at a Texas synagogue, on Sabbath, was “singularly focused on one issue” that was not “specifically related to the Jewish community. He then adds “We are continuing to work to find motive.” pic.twitter.com/RUPFhORWbs — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) January 16, 2022

Excerpt from the Biden-Klain statement which took him all day day to make: There is more we will learn in the days ahead about the motivations of the hostage taker. But let me be clear to anyone who intends to spread hate—we will stand against anti-Semitism and against the rise of extremism in this country. That is who we are, and tonight, the men and women of law enforcement made us all proud.

RELEASING LADY AL QAEDA

The unnamed terrorist had demanded the release of Lady Al Qaeda, Aafia Siddiqui, according to some reports. She is a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned on charges related to the attempted murder and assault of United States officers and employees in Afghanistan.

U.S. authorities say Siddiqui is a dangerous terrorist with ties to the ringleader of 9/11. Counter-terrorism groups have dubbed her “Lady al-Qaeda,” and U.S. officials once described her as “the most wanted woman in the world.”

At sentencing, the judge found that a terrorism enhancement applied to her crimes, citing statements she had made that the judge concluded demonstrated her actions and intent to retaliate against the US government, including “I hate Americans” and “Death to America.”

She has 60 years to go on her sentence.

Perhaps the ‘foreign man’ is Afghan or Pakistani.

A GLOBAL PROBE

The threat does not appear to be ongoing but there will be an investigation with global reach, authorities state.

The media, which is barely covering it, won’t call this a terrorist situation. They’re calling it a hostage-taking situation.

The Rabbi who was held hostage, Charlie Citron-Walker is peace-loving and a friend to the Muslim community.

Islamist group @cairnational says it strongly condemns the Islamic hostage taking at the Texas synagogue, but just weeks ago campaigned with @lsarsour for the release of the same convicted terrorist the hostage taker was wanting freed (Aafia Saddiqui). #Colleyville pic.twitter.com/zUyNbmQv4U — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 16, 2022

