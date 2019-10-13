Syria could drive the Senate towards impeachment says Andy McCarthy

By
S.Noble
-
0

Andrew McCarthy predicts bad impeachment news for Donald Trump after the actions he took in Syria. GOP senators are enraged by Turkey’s invasion.

McCarthy believes Turkey’s invasion of Syria could crack the President’s impeachment firewall.

There is rage over Trump’s decision. It is rage over a policy choice, not over high crimes and misdemeanors. Only the most blindly angry can doubt the lawfulness of the commander-in-chief’s movement of U.S. soldiers, even though it rendered inevitable the Turks’ rout of the Kurds, McCarthy writes.

Many Americans will find his actions defensible, but the senators might be a different story. They are enraged.

The senators have finally become enraged. Democrats turning the country into a socialist hellhole didn’t enrage them. Having power taken from them didn’t enrage them. Lies about them in the media didn’t enrage them. Leaving the borders open did not enrage them. Not to belittle the plight of the Kurds but it was the Kurds 7,000 miles away that enraged them.

It’s not clear yet how bad it will be. Democrats are jumping on this, belittling senators who don’t turn against the President.

REACTIONS WON’T BE GOOD

