Syria could drive the Senate towards impeachment says Andy McCarthy

Andrew McCarthy predicts bad impeachment news for Donald Trump after the actions he took in Syria. GOP senators are enraged by Turkey’s invasion.

McCarthy believes Turkey’s invasion of Syria could crack the President’s impeachment firewall.

There is rage over Trump’s decision. It is rage over a policy choice, not over high crimes and misdemeanors. Only the most blindly angry can doubt the lawfulness of the commander-in-chief’s movement of U.S. soldiers, even though it rendered inevitable the Turks’ rout of the Kurds, McCarthy writes.

Many Americans will find his actions defensible, but the senators might be a different story. They are enraged.

The senators have finally become enraged. Democrats turning the country into a socialist hellhole didn’t enrage them. Having power taken from them didn’t enrage them. Lies about them in the media didn’t enrage them. Leaving the borders open did not enrage them. Not to belittle the plight of the Kurds but it was the Kurds 7,000 miles away that enraged them.

It’s not clear yet how bad it will be. Democrats are jumping on this, belittling senators who don’t turn against the President.

REACTIONS WON’T BE GOOD

Illinois GOP Rep. John Shimkus — a retiring 22-year vet of Congress — says he no longer supports Trump after he abandoned the Kurds. https://t.co/ZXmpsqXY5L — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 10, 2019

As Turkish backed fighters approach a Kurdish held city in #Syria:

-700 #ISIS supporters escaped

-Erdogans forces are filming themselves beheading Kurds – U.S. troops are at serious risk of being cut off & of coming under attack by enemy fighters. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 13, 2019

The President’s decision to abandon our Kurd allies in the face of an assault by Turkey is a betrayal. It says that America is an unreliable ally; it facilitates ISIS resurgence; and it presages another humanitarian disaster. https://t.co/Tu8ARa8Pmp — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) October 7, 2019

It would also be DISGRACEFUL if we sat idly by while Turkey slaughters the Kurds, as public reports suggest that Turkish leader Erdogan explicitly told President Trump he intends to do. Kurds risked their lives—for many years—to fight alongside us. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 7, 2019