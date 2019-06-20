Syrian Refugee Planned to Blow Up a Little Christian Church for ISIS

Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 21, was accused by federal prosecutors in court documents filed on Wednesday of planning to attack a church on the north side of Pittsburgh, the Legacy International Worship Center, “to support the cause of ISIS and to inspire other ISIS supporters in the United States,” ABC News reported.

He’s a refugee from Daraa, Syria, and was admitted in August 2016. So grateful was he for being rescued from the hellhole that is now Syria, that he planned to blow up a Christian church to inspire other ISIS terror attacks.

He provided instructional documents on building an IED to an undercover FBI agent he thought was an ISIS militant.

Alowemer further detailed his plans and support for ISIS and jihad in social media communications.

“Alowemer also distributed propaganda materials, offered to provide potential targets in the Pittsburgh area, requested a weapon with a silencer, and recorded a video of himself pledging an oath of allegiance to the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,” the DOJ said in a statement.

Alowemer drafted a “10-point handwritten plan” related to a plot to bomb the church. He printed out copies of satellite maps from Google which he provided to a source working for the FBI as well as an undercover FBI employee.

He also bought bomb making materials like that which was used by the Boston Marathon bombers and planned a July attack.