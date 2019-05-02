Takes No Prisoners! Chuck Grassley Chews Them Up & Spits Them Out

Senator Chuck Grassley is an Iowa gentleman who is more discrete at times than some of us would like. But today, he let it all hang out when reporters cornered him about Barr’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Senator Grassley defended Barr’s assessment of Robert Mueller’s report and dismissed the media’s latest fake crisis, that is, Mueller is unhappy with Barr’s summary of the top conclusions of the report.

He listened to the reporters politely and all expected his usual euphemistic response. That is not what happened.

A reporter asked, “The last time he was here they said, ‘Has Bob Mueller expressed any concerns to you?’ He said no, he doesn’t know of any concerns. He had a letter that clearly said there are concerns.”

[This is such a non-never-mind.]

“He had that conversation and you heard him say, and I have to assume that Mueller said it to him, that he was only concerned about how the media played it,” Grassley said, referring to Mueller’s infamous letter to Barr complaining about “public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation.”

Barr indicated that he had called Mueller after the complaints and was told “he was not suggesting that we had misrepresented his report.” That information was available in the same Washington Post report that said Mueller was unhappy.

HERE IT COMES!

“Here’s where we are,” Grassley went on, in a calm and polite tone.

“The Democrats and you folks in the media are not concerned about the report,” he pointed out honestly.

“I think you’re concerned about the results weren’t what you expected. And I think we’re finding out that everybody was sold a bunch of snake oil, and now the jig is up!” he said, before abruptly turning and walking away.

This must be how he got his nickname Chuck ‘gangsta’ Grassley.

Check out the video clip of the event!

Watch this Chuck Grassley homicide – then watch it again pic.twitter.com/r8vgtH7q17 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 2, 2019