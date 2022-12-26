Taliban Banning Women in Higher Education Shows THEIR Ignorance!

By Mark Schwendau

While the Taliban allowed thousands of Afghan girls and women to take university entrance exams last week, this week, the Islamic fundamentalists’ group has banned them from applying for many courses, including journalism, engineering, economics, and social and natural sciences. This was a reversal, or lie, of what they promised when acting president Joe Biden withdrew US forces from Afghanistan last year.

This new move has limited the career prospects of many women and forced some to give up on their career ambitions. This latest restriction on female education in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized the country bans girls above the sixth grade from attending school. They have also imposed strict gender segregation regulations in universities.

This change in policy since the Taliban took over in August of 2021 has sidelined some women from higher education who were allowed to take college entrance exams just before the Taliban’s takeover. The rate of suicides among young Afghan women is now said to be on the rise due to this change. National protests have spread to the major cities of the country, which have been met by violence from Taliban fighters.

A deadly suicide bombing on September 30, directed at women and girls seeking education, killed dozens of girls and women in Kabul. This act triggered some of the largest and most sustained protests against Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Since seizing power in August of last year, the Taliban has imposed a plethora of restrictions on women and girls, including on their appearance, access to work, access to education, and freedom of movement. The rules parallel the Taliban’s first stint in power, from 1996 to 2001, when the group deprived women of their most basic rights. This proves, once again, they did not learn a damned thing!

The irony of this recent development was not lost on me, and I am now very angry.

I recently underwent heart bypass surgery, receiving a quadruple bypass of my heart. My surgeon was from this Islamic fundamentalist stronghold area (I will not name her or her country of origin), and she showed me to be as bright as the Taliban are dimwitted. I accepted her not for her outstanding reputation in medicine but for two things we had as a common bond; A deep love and respect for God/Allah and a parallel sense of humor. She most probably has added a little extra time to my already very full and blessed life as the surgery was a great success by her team and all of those in the Intensive Care Unit and Cardio Unit of her hospital to see me through recovery and return home.

CONCLUSION:

If you are smart, you can have a lot of fun with stupid people. Joe Biden and the men of the Taliban are really stupid people. If I had been president in the summer of 2021, instead of Joe Biden, I would have left millions of dollars in US weaponry for the Taliban to receive just like he did… The difference is I would have used it as bait for a trap whereby our Navy and Air Force would have come out to carpet bomb the entire airport where the precious weaponry was (seemingly) left for them.

Today, I would be sending secret strike forces into Afghanistan to both arm up and train Afghan women how to fight for their rights by eliminating the Taliban altogether. That would be pretty funny, seeing a Taliban fighter getting dropped by a heavily burqaed woman hiding an assault rifle under her robe because the Taliban required her to dress that way. I would teach these backward cave dwellers (dishonoring God by their treatment of women) a burqa makes for really good concealed carry of a long rifle.

Discrimination against women attending higher education anywhere in the world should be identified as a crime against humanity. It is like the old expression, “To cut off one’s nose to spite one’s face.” This old idiom is about those who seek retribution against someone (women) in a manner that ultimately is harmful or disadvantageous to oneself (men and women). Legend holds this phrase originated from when pious women would disfigure themselves in order to protect their chastity.

Any idiot can fire a weapon, but not everyone can be a heart surgeon. The irony of my life lived during this current event of our world was not lost on me.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His pwebsite is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related