Target’s So Inclusive They Partner with a Satan Designer

A merchandise designer for Target is a Satanist who designs Satan clothing and gear. That explains a lot about their new trans indoctrination clothing and gear for babies and children. CEO Brian Cornell says it’s good for business and good for society.

One PRIDE designer for Target’s brand has a love of Satanism.

According to The Washington Examiner, Abprallen, a brand out of the United Kingdom and headed by a self-proclaimed gay, transgender man known as Erik, has collaborated with Target for about a year.

The collection includes a sweatshirt that reads “cure transphobia not trans people,” a shirt that says “Satan respects pronouns,” stickers that say “Burn Down the Cis-tem,” and “Gay as Hell” with burning skulls.

The messenger pack reads “we belong everywhere.” [in schools?]

Among Abprallen’s other apparel are images of pentagrams, horned skulls, and references to devils. These items have even been known to be sold at London’s Satanic Flea Market during December, which the brand promoted on its social media.

Why do the floating gender people like Satan? It’s not uncommon.

Last year, Erik wrote on the brand’s Instagram page: “Being called a demon is something I can cope with, and the idea of a trans demon is pretty damn cool; most of my work focusses [sic] on gothic or dark and satanic imagery juxtaposed with bright colours and LGBT+ positive messages.”

Lovely.

Friendly reminder that Target was exposed for selling transgender children’s merchandise made by Abprallen, a Satanic designer whose shirts say: “Satan respects pronouns” This is why we’re boycotting Target pic.twitter.com/4hIkTTxbeH — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 23, 2023

IT’S THE RIGHT THING FOR SOCIETY

Target’s top executive, Brian Cornell, told a podcast last week that “woke” capitalism was good for business. He said marketing products that are LGBTQ-friendly were “the right thing for society.”

“I think those are just good business decisions, and it’s the right thing for society, and it’s the great thing for our brand,” Cornell said.

Target will remove some of its LGBTQ+ merchandise from its Pride Month collection. This is after facing customer backlash that threatened the safety of its workers, the company said, writes WaPo.

Lara Logan wrote on Twitter: Go ahead Target – you “hang with Satan”. We’ll “hang with God” instead. And those of you thinking you can sit this one out…. Good luck. ‘We’ll Hang W Satan Instead: Target Receives MASSIVE Backlash After Woke Merch Designer Exposed To Be A Satanist.

Go ahead Target – you “hang with Satan”. We’ll “hang with God” instead. And those of you thinking you can sit this one out…. Good luck. ‘We’ll Hang W Satan Instead: Target Receives MASSIVE Backlash After Woke Merch Designer Exposed To Be A Satanist https://t.co/LwE3Qn25Eq — Lara Logan (@laralogan) May 22, 2023

