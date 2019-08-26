Brian Stelter, the unreliable source at CNN, has been pumping up the lie that Trump’s really crazy, but in doing so, he came off looking crazy. His entire network looks crazy. They just hired the perjurer Andy McCabe to give his truthful analysis of the politics of the day. It’s their best hope to get out of the ratings’ sewer.

A recent CNN report by Stelter, a serious TDS sufferer, was ridiculous. The network and their crazy hosts keep playing the same tunes over and over — Trump’s crazy is a biggie:

Are members of the news media tiptoeing around obvious questions about Trump’s instability? What do the daily lies, distortions, and contradictions add up to?

This is a story that’s playing out every day on our TV screens and Twitter feeds. We can all see it happening, but it’s a very hard and very sensitive story to cover.

Some prominent figures, including the husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, are pleading with the press to take this story more seriously. On Friday, George Conway said Trump is “decomposing” before our very eyes.

“Republicans need to face the fact that the president is mentally unstable and psychologically unfit,” he wrote.

They’re quoting the neurotic and OCD George Conway who admitted he wants to drive Trump into unfitness. This next tweet is a response to Trump hater, Preet Bharara.

Root for anyone who is going to trigger our psychologically disordered president into further demonstrating his unfitness. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Stelter had a crazy psych on who said Trump’s going to slaughter millions. He called President Trump — Mao, Stalin, and Hitler — and wants Trump “contained.” The man is obviously a loon.

“Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were.”

CNN’s ‘unbiased’ psycho babbler said Trump killed more people than Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.

Stelter, who was listening with rapt attention, said he didn’t hear his crazy guest say it because he was distracted by tech difficulties, yet he heard him say we shouldn’t name call Trump [after he basically called Trump Hitler, Mao, and Stalin.]

Stelter and his network, members of the party of inclusion and tolerance, want the President silenced; Stelter deliberately let the little Parkland fascist David Hogg lie for a stupid reason; Michael Avenatti was Stelter’s serious presidential candidate; the CNN ‘news’ host cheered private companies determining what is acceptable speech; he lied and lied about the collusion fiasco; their reporter Chris Cilizza said they don’t root for a side, and on and on.

THEIR RATINGS ARE IN THE SEWER FOR A REASON

CNN is the network that airs the blather of kooks and their ratings suffer for it. The bottom 12 of the 52 shows rated belong to CNN.

The best they can do is Fredo and he doesn’t do well. Now, they’re airing a former DOJ liar and leaker who is under investigation — Andy McCabe.

Michio Hasai reported: “The business of promoting Democrats and bashing on President Trump, also known as progressive legacy media, has achieved new levels of failure for CNN. Their highest-rated show on cable news rankings was Cuomo Prime Time. It ranked 27th.

Andy McCabe is their next best hope.