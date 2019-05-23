Team KICKED OUT of conference for WINNING TOO MUCH!

A Division III football team has been involuntarily kicked out of the conference for winning too much!

St. Thomas was “involuntarily removed” from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) and will undergo a multi-year transition out of the conference, ending in 2020-21. The conference states further: “The MIAC Presidents’ Council cites athletic competitive parity in the conference as a primary concern. St. Thomas will begin a multi-year transition immediately and meanwhile is eligible to compete as a full member of the MIAC through the end of spring 2021.”

In other words, they are winning too much and will not be allowed to compete any longer.

The Tommies are 118-19 in 11 years under coach Glenn Caruso. In six of those seasons, St. Thomas went undefeated in conference play. St. Thomas is also a large school so they have a bigger pool to choose from and the conference apparently feels that’s unacceptable.

They have worked hard to succeed. Prior to signing coach Caruso in 2008, the school had not won a title since 1990. St. John’s was the big winner.

The University President Julie Sullivan said the league officials “came to a consensus that the conference itself would cease to exist in its current form if St. Thomas remained.” She found the decision “extremely disappointing.”

This is a terrible decision.