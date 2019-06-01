Team Obama Colludes with Iran & Allies Over How to Bypass the President

The Daily Beast posted an article providing information about former Obama staffers speaking covertly to Iran, our enemy, giving them advice, and suggesting ways for them to circumvent the Trump Administration. They also act as intermediaries with our allies and Congress.

The Daily Beast is a very left-wing publication and they seem comfortable with the actions of the Democrats as they collude with our enemy.

The Democrats went after NSA/General Michael Flynn over the never-before-used Logan Act for non-existant collusion, but it’s fine for Democrats to violate the Act by actually colluding with the enemy against the current administration.

“DON’T TAKE TRUMP’S BAIT”

The U.S. sent ships and B-52 bombers to the region in a show of force. It took place at the same time the President promised to punish nations who violate the sanctions and buy oil from Iran. He also designated Iran’s military, The Revolutionary Guard Corps, as a terrorist group.

Beast writes: A small group of former Obama administration officials reached out to their contacts in the Iranian government, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Their message to Iran: Don’t take Trump’s bait. Stay calm.

Zarif is responsible for Iran’s funding of terror cells and he oversees the rampant anti-Americanism throughout Iran.

THE COLLUSION HAS GONE ON SINCE NOVEMBER 2016

This collusion has been ongoing with an enemy state since November 2016: Conversations between former Obama officials and Iranian government officials have been ongoing since November 2016. Zarif, who visits the U.S. every year for the U.N. General Assembly in New York, usually meets with lawmakers, think tanks, journalists, and former officials when he is in town.

THEY INVOLVED CONGRESS ‘TO EDUCATE’

The Beast reports that congresspeople are reaching out to Iran through Obama staff [instead of supporting the President]: [Democrat] lawmakers on Capitol Hill pressed for details about the threat, at times turning to former Obama officials for answers.

That precipitated: Three Obama officials who worked closely on the Iran nuclear deal, one of whom is still in touch with Iranian government officials to brief the congresspeople. They say they are just educating them.

In other words, Democrat congresspeople are probably colluding with the enemy through Obama’s former staffers. Imagine if Trump or his team did this?

IT’S WHAT THEY SAY TO ALLIES

A Trump aide responded: “It’s not just about what they were saying to the Iranians,” the aide said. “It’s about what they were saying to their political allies back here in the U.S. Their strategy was to divide and isolate the Trump administration just as the Trump administration was trying to re-establish deterrence with Iran. In the current highly partisan political environment, the only safe course is to signal national unity—and they contributed to eroding that at home and abroad.”

They Tell Them How You Circumvent the Trump Administration

They are colluding with Iran to keep the nuclear deal alive and are guiding European Partners on ways to do that while attempting to avoid the U.S. sanctions.

From the Beast: Separately, some former Obama officials are trying to keep the roots of the Iran nuclear deal alive by taking the pulse of lawmakers on Capitol Hill to gauge whether they are in favor of restarting talks in the future. They are also speaking to officials in Europe who are concerned about their long-term ability to trade with Iran and stick to the terms of the Iran nuclear deal, all while attempting to avoid U.S. sanctions.

In the good old days, we could have locked them up. In wartime, they could have been shot.

Senator Dianne Feinstein has been caught meeting secretly with Zarif and has his number on her cell phone.