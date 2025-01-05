Teamsters Union Presiden Sean O’Brien Speaks Out Against H-1B

Teamsters Union President Sean O’Brien says the H-1B visa program “displaces” Americans from their jobs while allowing billionaires at the top of corporations to exploit foreign workers scheme.

“The main function of the H-1B visa program and other guest worker initiatives is not to hire ‘the best and the brightest,’ but rather to replace good-paying American jobs with low-wage indentured servants from abroad.”

The cheaper the labor they hire, the more money the billionaires make,” Sanders wrote:

If there is really a shortage of skilled tech workers in America, why did Tesla lay off over 7,500 American workers this year – including many software developers and engineers at its factory in Austin, Texas – while being approved to employ thousands of H-1B guest workers?

In response, O’Brien took to X and said he “100%” agreed with Sanders.

“The H-1B guest worker visa program displaces U.S. workers and allows billionaire tech employers to exploit foreign workers,” O’Brien wrote.

I don’t agree with Bernie Sanders on much, but I agree with him on this.

.@SenSanders is 100% right. The H-1B guest worker visa program displaces US workers and allows billionaire tech employers to exploit foreign workers. https://t.co/gWuiDfCcjh — Sean M. O’Brien (@TeamsterSOB) January 3, 2025

The community notes:

Bernie Sanders claims that the H-1B program is used for positions like dog trainers & cooks. These jobs are not eligible for H-1B visas. The claim of H-1B wages as low is also incorrect. The average H-1B salary is $132,900, which is 2.9x higher than the average American wage.

U.S. law requires H1-B workers to be paid at least the prevailing wage for their job and location or the actual wage paid to other employees with similar experience and qualifications, whichever is higher.

Opinion

Even if the jobs offer salaries of $132,900, those are middle-class jobs, and plenty of Americans can take those jobs. Finding the 1 %ers who are geniuses is one thing, but giving away well-paying jobs Americans can take is something else. It’s unacceptable, and it’s not America First.

