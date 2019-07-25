Ted Lieu Thought He Had Trump! Super Fail!

S.Noble
Thoroughly obnoxious and very far-left Ted Lieu thought he had the President on the question of Trump escaping indictment only because he is a sitting President. The only problem is, Mueller has said many times that it wasn’t the case. He didn’t have the evidence. Lieu probably knew that and has been known to lie. If he didn’t know, it’s shameful that he didn’t do his research before attacking an innocent man.

The Democrats rejoiced at Lieu’s remarks but then Mueller took it back. He had to as it was perjury otherwise.

Then he took it back!

