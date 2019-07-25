Ted Lieu Thought He Had Trump! Super Fail!

Thoroughly obnoxious and very far-left Ted Lieu thought he had the President on the question of Trump escaping indictment only because he is a sitting President. The only problem is, Mueller has said many times that it wasn’t the case. He didn’t have the evidence. Lieu probably knew that and has been known to lie. If he didn’t know, it’s shameful that he didn’t do his research before attacking an innocent man.

The Democrats rejoiced at Lieu’s remarks but then Mueller took it back. He had to as it was perjury otherwise.

Rep. Ted Lieu: ‘The reason, again, that you did not indict Donald Trump is because…you can not indict a sitting president, correct?’ Mueller: ‘That is correct.’ #MuellerHearing pic.twitter.com/gED9lkloEB — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 24, 2019

Then he took it back!

Mueller adding a correction to his testimony this morning… "I want to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. Lieu who said, and I quote, 'you didn’t charge the president because of the OLC opinion.' That is not the correct way to say it." pic.twitter.com/H0iUJ03nyi — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 24, 2019