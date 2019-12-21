Teen gets 30 days in jail for pre-planned robbery-murder

A teenager will serve 30 days in a treatment facility for murder.

Santiago Armijo and his co-defendant, Jeremiah del la Pena, were both 15 years old when they met 25-year-old Larry Desantiago at Tower Pond Park in Albuquerque on the evening of March 1, 2018, KOAT reported.

Armijo was looking for marijuana paraphernalia and eventually shot DeSantiago in the chest, killing the 25-year old. It was a botched robbery plot, police say.

Both faced murder charges.

Armijo, now 17, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery on Thursday, according to KOAT.

Judge Christina Jaramillo said she believes the convicted murderer could benefit from 30 days in treatment at the Youth Diagnostic and Development Center, so she sentenced him to just one month in jail, KOAT reported.

Prosecutors were asking that he stay locked up until he turns 21. The judge gave no other explanation for the lenient sentence.

