Teen Tyrant Is Back with a New Ad Campaign

So-called ‘Parkland survivor’ David Hogg the drama queen has a last wish should he die of gun violence. He requested on Friday that a photo of his death be publicized if he is ever a victim of gun violence.

Publicity hog Hogg took to Twitter to share a photo of a sticker placed on the back of his ID card, part of a gun violence prevention project requesting that such photos be publicized in the event of one’s death.

If his past is prologue, he’s more likely to die of alcohol poisoning.

Parkland’s David Hogg requests photo of his death be publicized if he dies from gun violence https://t.co/4YGnWtwIc8 pic.twitter.com/R64ePBkzZN — The Hill (@thehill) March 30, 2019

Leftists plan to make ‘gun violence’ a big campaign issue using kids who know little of what they speak.

WHO IS PAYING FOR THIS CAMPAIGN?

They have a big, heavily-funded campaign called ‘my last shot.’ But they will never improve things by taking guns away from lawful gun owners. Maniacs who commit these crimes steal the guns, have them lawfully — often because the FBI or someone else didn’t log them into the database properly, or they buy them unlawfully.

Kashuv is an NRA-supporting Parkland student.

We don’t know who is paying for this expensive campaign but it’s undoubtedly the hard-left who have supported him all along.

They need to do more for the mentally ill, improve the laws and databases they have before they talk about new laws they don’t abide by.

LITTLE NAPOLEON

The little Napoleon will attend Harvard this Fall with mediocre grades and SAT scores. He will be in the school with his classmate Kyle Kashuv who won early admission to Harvard on his achievements — grades, scores, and probably intelligence.

Democrats won’t deal with the problem of suicides and guns or gangs and guns. Those are the problems, not the 5,000 NRA members.

Remember when he said this:

David Hogg says politicians should have addressed school shootings “centuries ago” pic.twitter.com/LoyVJd1Bef — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 23, 2018