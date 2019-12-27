Teen Vogue teaches preteens & teens about anal sex on Christmas

Teen Vogue decided that Christmas was the perfect day to teach preteens and teens about anal sex. They are damaging children.

A Teen Vogue tweet labeled, ‘Welcome to anal sex,’ links to their article teaching youth about anal sex. That was their Christmas message, along with shopping tips.

There is no desecration too great for Teen Vogue.

They claim anal sex is about ‘sex health’ and ‘self-understanding.’ They give tips as they encourage youthful dangerous behavior.

They are also anti-white and support everything far-left.

“White people are not the default. We’ve been taught to think they are, and that’s white supremacy.” https://t.co/VXH38JUXHI — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 26, 2019

They are a front for communism and are infecting the youth.

Social media didn’t react kindly to these leftists but where is the outrage from people in authority?