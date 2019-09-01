Teens brutally attack elderly woman for looking at them

The New York City Police Department is on the hunt for four violent black teens who beat a 67-year-old white woman with her own cane.

The assault took place in broad daylight and reportedly began when the 67-year-old woman locked eyes with one of her alleged assailants.

According to WNBC, the woman said one of the teens claimed she was staring at the group.

“The violent, random attack happened Aug. 4 in Jamaica. The teen hurled insults, profanities and laughed at the woman. This was after the group and the woman locked eyes, law enforcement sources say,” WNBC reported.

After a short argument, the teens allegedly began their attack. The gang surrounded the elderly woman, pushing and insulting her. One grabbed her cane and inflicted blow after blow.

The punks ended up stealing her phone as they were leaving.

The woman responded after the attack.

“I’m not afraid of them,” she told WNBC.