Teens chase, punch, choke officer helping a woman they robbed

A group of teenagers attacked an off-duty California highway patrol officer after he tried to help a woman who claimed her phone had been stolen by the group on Black Friday. The group was aggressive with the woman and began to assault her.

The officer confronted the group and was then chased, punched, choked by the teens. Security eventually stepped in.

After the fact, the officer said, “There was a lot of restraint that had to be practiced. And I had to do my best to stay in the moment.” The officer, who said he never drew his gun, suffered a concussion, a broken finger, and bruises.

Some of the teens have been arrested and officers seek eight others.

BAY STREET SCUFFLE: Surveillance video shows off-duty CHP officer attacked by group of teens at Bay Street in Emeryville. Officer says he stepped in to help a woman who accused the teens of stealing her phone..he was then chased, punched, choked. More on the melee at 4p @KTVU pic.twitter.com/Kx1OwHCXHy — Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) December 2, 2019