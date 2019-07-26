‘Temporary’ Asylum Granted to Venezuelans, Potentially Millions of People

Millions of Venezuelans could potentially be granted asylum and temporary amnesty in the United States. House Democrats were joined by 39 Republicans to pass a Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Venezuelans. The Venezuelans here will get to stay and millions more are invited into the USA with this amnesty.

The bipartisan bill, sponsored by Republican Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart and Democrat Rep. Darren Soto, passed by a vote of 272-158 and now heads to the U.S. Senate.

Is this what Americans want? Probably not, but politicians don’t care what the populace wants in any case.

Senate minority leader Schumer is pushing it.

“Senator McConnell must bring this legislation for a vote without delay. Any attempt to block this legislation turns a blind eye to the many Venezuelans yearning for a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic Venezuela,” Chuck Schumer said.

It’s potentially millions. If Chuck is for it, they must be largely Democrats who will vote for the misery they left.

IN GOOD NEWS

In good news, President Trump on Friday said the U.S. had reached a deal with Guatemala for the country to take in more asylum-seekers from other Central American nations, The Hill reports.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan and a top Guatemalan official signed the documents in the Oval Office, with Trump looking on.

The arrangement will require migrants traveling through Guatemala to apply for asylum there before continuing on toward the United States.