Terrified Sheila Jackson Lee Says Crazy Stuff About AR-15s

Gun illiterate Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee wants to tell you what you’re gun rights are even though she knows absolutely nothing about guns. She didn’t even bother to learn about the AR-15 before introducing her gun bill and pontificating about the rifle to reporters who didn’t bother to challenge her.

“I held an AR-15 in my hand, I wish I hadn’t,” Sheila said. “It is as heavy as 10 boxes that you might be moving. And the bullet that is utilized, a .50 caliber, these kinds of bullets need to be licensed and do not need to be on the street.”

She claims to have held an AR-15 in her hand but it was as heavy as 10 moving boxes. We don’t know if the boxes were empty, filled with rocks like her head, or just moderately heavy. But this is roughly the comparison.

Here is an AR-15, which weighs 7-9 pounds:

She said it takes a .50 caliber bullet:

No, it does not. It takes a .223 Remington.

Sheila needs to be licensed and certified if she is going to sit in Congress with no knowledge of issues she’s voting for or against. And why is she telling us what guns we can have?

The proposed gun measures create gun storage laws, a new background-check process, and limits as to where ammunition can be bought and sold, according to Jackson Lee’s website. Most gun owners believe this is an infringement on the Second Amendment.

Lee and her Democrat comrades don’t know a thing about guns but seek to tell the rest of us we can’t have them. When guns get up and start thinking for themselves, I’ll jump on board the crazy train with her.

As one twitter user reminded people, this is the woman who thought our Constitution was 400 years old, referred to herself on the House floor as a freed slave and asked NASA if the Hubbel telescope could get a pic of where Neil Armstrong walked on MARS.

Oh, my.