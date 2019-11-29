Terrorist knifing people on London Bridge in London stopped by passersby

Update: 2:13 p.m. EST: At least one person has died.

A terrorist walked on the London Bridge this morning and knifed six or seven people. The wounded are alive but the extent of their injuries is unknown. A number of passersby jumped on the terrorist and contained him. One passerby wrestled the knife from him. Officers noted he was wearing a vest (appears to be a hoax bomb), waved everyone away, and shot him dead.

It has already been labeled a terror attack. Police keep an open mind as to motive but are Looking into ISIS or a lone wolf attack.

Security was high because the President will be in London next week.

This is the seventh terror attack since 2017.

