Terrorist knifing people on London Bridge in London stopped by passersby

Update: 2:13 p.m. EST: At least one person has died.

A terrorist walked on the London Bridge this morning and knifed six or seven people. The wounded are alive but the extent of their injuries is unknown. A number of passersby jumped on the terrorist and contained him. One passerby wrestled the knife from him. Officers noted he was wearing a vest (appears to be a hoax bomb), waved everyone away, and shot him dead.

It has already been labeled a terror attack. Police keep an open mind as to motive but are Looking into ISIS or a lone wolf attack.

Security was high because the President will be in London next week.

This is the seventh terror attack since 2017.

Today the street of London have witnessed some incredible bravery these members of the public bravely pinned down the suspected terrorist armed with a knife while armed officers approached the scene. #LondonShooting #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/CT7jSmeCGY — Police Hour (@PoliceHour) November 29, 2019

Police apprehended a man with a knife on London Bridge today. Police fired shots, but the suspect was held down by a citizen until police could get him and you can see the citizen in the black coat as he backs away with the knife he took from the suspect. Wow. #LondonShooting pic.twitter.com/Y0DV8MvFp1 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 29, 2019

The face of a hero who bravely disarmed a terrorist suspect… We thank you for your bravery along with the other members of public who helped you. #LondonBridge #LondonShooting pic.twitter.com/Josw7PVxvU — Police Hour (@PoliceHour) November 29, 2019