According to Rep. Lee Zeldin, the witness who testified last night, Mark Sandy, Schiff’s narrative about quid pro quo is completely blown up. The problem with that for Republicans is the Democrats will just move the goalposts. They went from quid pro quo to extortion to bribery. They just keep coming up with some new charges based on gossip, more politely called hearsay.

OMB EXPLAINED WHY THE AID WAS HELD UP

Rep. Zeldin said, “Just finished the depo of OMB staffer, Mark Sandy, in Schiff’s Capitol basement bunker. He came in to testify about why there was a hold on aid to Ukraine. His answer was very bad for Schiff’s fairy tale. This transcript needs to be released BEFORE the next public hearing on Tue!”

Rep. Mark Meadow heard on Friday night behind closed doors that there are no nefarious reasons for the hold on aid. Zelensky did nothing to get the aid. It was simply released.

With a great American, @RepMarkMeadows, after the latest impeachment circus depo today back in Schiff’s Capitol basement bunker. Dedicated, career staffer Mark Sandy at OMB came to answer about the hold on aid to Ukraine. His response made for a deserved bad day for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/vVxBVoEQ4C — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 17, 2019

Rep. Zeldin discussed it again on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.