Texas Killer Identified as Seth Aaron Ator

The deceased shooter who killed seven people and injured at least 20 more in West Texas Saturday has been identified as Seth Aaron Ator who lived in Ector County, Odessa.

The shooter has a criminal record.

The shooting spree began when a Texas state trooper tried to stop his Honda for failing to signal a left turn. Ator shot into the trooper’s car and wounded one. There was no active warrant on him.

The 36-year-old continued into Odessa, Texas, and shot another person on the Interstate. In Odessa, he abandoned the Honda, hijacked a United States Postal Service truck, killed the driver, and continued to shoot people before police cornered and killed him in a short firefight in the parking lot of a Cinergy movie theater.

He used a rifle.

Seven people were killed, twenty others injured, including ten critically. Among the injured, there are three police officers: a Texas state trooper, a Midland police officer, and an Odessa police officer.

The motive is still unknown.

A search of online records for Seth Ator brings up a charge of “Criminal Trespass” from August 1, 2001, which was a Class B Misdemeanor. A second charge for evading arrest was filed the next day. The record shows that Ator issued a guilty plea in that case and received a sentence of 24 months on probation.

Heavy is looking into additional records with the Texas Department of Public Safety for more details.

Ator’s social media footprint has been erased.