Texts Allegedly Proving Trump’s Quid Pro Quo Don’t Wash

Yesterday, Kurt Volker, the former envoy to Ukraine who resigned last week, testified to Congress, failing to give the Democrats juicy fodder for their impeachment efforts. The Democrats then released some cherry-picked texts that suggest the President would meet with the Ukraine President Zelenskyy if he agreed to investigate Hunter Biden and influence in the 2016 election.

That’s their alleged quid pro quo.

The text messages are between ex-Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker, Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland and top diplomat to Ukraine Bill Taylor, who worked under Presidents Bush and Obama.

This is the message, only hours before the now-famous phone conversation between the President and President Zelenskyy:

Biden is NOT mentioned.

By mid-August, on the 9th and 10th, Burisma is mentioned, more as an add-on, and it was AFTER THE MEETING WAS CONFIRMED.

Taylor expresses concerns that the White House visit is contingent on the investigation but Volker tells him to call him so we don’t know the answer.

However, on the 9th, Sondland reassures Taylor there is no quid pro quo.

Volker has said that earlier texts say “say that he [Zelenskyy] will help the investigation.” Then, the Zelensky aide said that the trip to DC should be confirmed FIRST, and THEN they’d announce a probe into Burisma and election meddling in 2016. Volker’s response was, “Sounds great!”

Why is it only Democrats can ask for and even demand investigations? No one is above the law, after all.

Taylor expresses concerns in another text:

“As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign,” Taylor said in one text exchange.

Sondland responded by saying that was not what was happening. “Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind. The President is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that President Zelensky promised during his campaign.”

A lot of what Bill Taylor is saying could be a setup or a cover your butt statement. And why isn’t he the whistleblower?

Trump followed up by calling for China to investigate the Bidens and telling Pelosi to launch an actual legitimate impeachment inquiry.

DOESN’T WASH WITH GOP WHO WERE IN THE INTERVIEWS

Rep. Lee Zeldin responded on Twitter:

Instead of House Dems releasing Ambassador Volker’s texts drip by drip, just release all of his texts in Congress’ possession right now as well as today’s transcribed interview. Just give the media & public EVERYTHING so Americans can form their own independent conclusions.

Zeldin continued: Amb Volker just put a dagger in the heart of Schiff’s fairy tale claims of quid pro quo. While House Democrats may prefer cherry picking the Ambassador’s texts without the other 99% of the story, they should release the entire transcript of yesterday’s marathon interview ASAP!

Rep. Zeldin also spoke with reporters, “It is crystal clear — we knew it before today and we know it with even further confirmation now — that any allegation that President Trump was trying to get President Zelensky to manufacture dirt on the Bidens is just not true.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin: "It is crystal clear — we knew it before today and we know it with even further confirmation now — that any allegation that President Trump was trying to get President Zelensky to manufacture dirt on the Bidens is just not true."

Rep. Jordan said that not one thing Ambassador Volker said comports with the Democrats’ impeachment narrative.

Rep. @Jim_Jordan: "First of all, Amb. Volker, unbelievably knowledgeable about what was going on in Ukraine. Just a true professional in our diplomatic corps. But not one thing he has said comports with any of the Democrats impeachment narrative. Not one thing."

Rep. Mark Meadows also tweeted, “There’s a reason why Adam Schiff released cherry-picked text messages and not the transcript of the Volker interview. It’s because he’s misleading. Again. The actual interview directly undermined Democrats’ impeachment effort. Release the transcript. Show Americans the truth.”

READ THE TEXTS BUT KEEP IN MIND THESE ARE HAND-SELECTED AND DO NOT PRESENT THE ENTIRE PICTURE

We have to hear from Bill Taylor.

