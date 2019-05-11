Thanks Joe! Biden Called for a 40 Foot High Fence on the border

CNN found a video of Joe Biden calling for a 40 FOOT HIGH border fence and more. Thanks, Joe, we knew you were with us.

“I voted for a fence, I voted, unlike most Democrats — and some of you won’t like it — I voted for 700 miles of fence,” Biden said back when. “But, let me tell you, we can build a fence 40 stories high, unless you change the dynamic in Mexico and — and you will not like this, and — punish American employers who knowingly violate the law when, in fact, they hire illegals. Unless you do those two things, all the rest is window dressing.”

“Now, I know I’m not supposed to say it that bluntly, but they’re the facts, they’re the facts,” Biden continued. “And so everything else we do is in between here. Everything else we do is at the margins. And the reason why I add that parenthetically, why I believe the fence is needed, does not have anything to do with immigration as much as drugs. And let me tell you something, folks, people are driving across that border with tons, tons, hear me, tons of everything from byproducts for methamphetamine to cocaine to heroin and it’s all coming up through corrupt Mexico.”

Watch the first clip:

Here he is more recently saying we can’t wall ourselves off:

During the 2008 presidential election, Biden also opposed granting driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants. His immigration plan also called for increasing funding for border patrol.

Speaking at a September 2007 debate at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, Biden said he would not allow so-called sanctuary cities to ignore federal law.

“Yes or no, would you allow those cities to ignore the federal law?” Biden was asked. “No,” he responded.

At another 2007 event, Biden called for sending employers of undocumented immigrants to prison.

“We’ve got to get tougher with employers. In fact, the person we should send to jail is not the illegals, we send to jail the employers,” Biden said. “If you knowingly hire an illegal alien, then you should be held accountable. Because let me tell you, the next person I hear tell me that my labor guys aren’t willing to work hard, that’s why you have illegals putting up sheetrock, then I want to tell you, you don’t know my guys.”

This is the video of Biden not supporting sanctuary city:

Put employers of illegals in jail: