Thanksgiving trashed in WI elementary school over Marxist pc history

Everything we stand for is under attack. Our holidays are prime targets of the hard-left who hope to re-write our history, portraying us as an evil nation.

For example, there is a movement to destroy all of our holidays and this week, it’s Thanksgiving. The hard-left is painting our European forebears as genocidal murderers when in fact, there was no country when the settlers came over.

There were Indians who mostly migrated and some were good, some were not. Some settlers were good, some were not.

The hard-left, now heartily embraced by the Democrat party, wants to change the name of Thanksgiving to Indigenous Peoples’ Day which would include everyone south of the border. This movement was likely started by communist Howard Zinn, who wrote an anti-American history text, now widely used throughout the United States.

A PRIME EXAMPLE OF PC MARXISM DESTROYING THE US HISTORY

Stone Bank Elementary School in Oconomowoc has canceled its first grade Thanksgiving play “out of respect for Native Americans” and concerns about “the sensitivity of this time in our history.”

“Unfortunately, the children are unable to dress as a Pilgrim or Native American,” teachers wrote in an email to parents.

“We apologize if you already purchased or made your child’s costume. There have been some conversations and concerns about the accuracy of the first Thanksgiving story. Out of respect for Native Americans, and the sensitivity of this time in our history, we are not going to reenact the first Thanksgiving story.”

“Please disregard the practice paper your child has been busy reading over the last few days. We still plan to have a Thanksgiving program where the children will perform a play, sing some songs, and share a big book with you. Again, we are sorry for the change of plans and hope that you understand.”

NO ONE should be offended by the sweet story of Pilgrims and Indians sharing a feast. No one knows what happened four hundred years ago and this story has a great message. Thanksgiving is a day we give thanks, but the mostly-atheistic hard-left also hates the religious or spiritual aspects.

Don’t people see the hard-left is trying to destroy us and put their utopia in its place? They’re lying to us.

Tomorrow, you will see the hard-left out trashing the holiday. Don’t let them. Speak up. Demand they stop telling the rest of us what to do. They are a minority in numbers.

