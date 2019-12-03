That went well! Trump & Macron meet after ‘nasty’ NATO comment!

President Trump and France’s President Macron had an unpleasant exchange hours after Macron said the NATO alliance is experiencing “brain death.” The President was asked about the French President’s comments.

The U.S. President said, “Nobody needs NATO more than France.” He criticized Macron’s “very, very nasty statement” about the NATO alliance.

“It’s a very dangerous statement for them to make,” Trump said. “Frankly, the one that benefits the least is the United States. We are helping Europe unite and go against a common foe – may not be a foe – I can’t tell you.”

“It is a very tough statement to make when you have such difficulty in France when you look at what is going on,” Trump continued. “They have had a very rough year. You just can’t go around making statements like that about NATO. It is very disrespectful.”

Watch:

“I think that’s very insulting.” President Donald Trump condemns French President Emmanuel Macron’s “nasty” statement about NATO being “brain dead” https://t.co/u44vBIqNJ9 pic.twitter.com/EmDvkBIBs4 — CNN (@CNN) December 3, 2019

HOURS LATER, THEY MET BEFORE REPORTERS

President Trump asked French President Emmanuel Macron if he would like to take back “some nice ISIS fighters” during a very tense meeting before reporters later in the day.

The Kurds are in charge of watching imprisoned European ISIS fighters in Syria and President Trump has tried to get them to take their fighters back.

In response to a reporter’s question, Trump indicated that “we have a tremendous amount of ISIS fighters…under lock and key,” noting that most of them captured in Syria are from Europe and “some of the countries are agreeing” to take custody of the imprisoned Islamic State fighters.

Jabbing slightly at Macron, he said, “I have not spoken to the president about that — would you like some nice ISIS fighters?” he then asked, turning to Macron seated beside him. “I can give them to you, you can take every one you want.”

Macron shot back, “Let’s be serious,” Macron shot back, contending that most ISIS fighters were from Syria, Iraq, and Iran.

Watch:

President Trump and President Macron trade barbs over handling of foreign ISIS fighters: “Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I can give them to you. You can take every one you want.” pic.twitter.com/n7ICITIozD — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 3, 2019

All ended well enough, although the President ignored the reporter’s question.

Question: “President Trump, do you have a better understanding about what President Macron was saying about NATO?” President Trump: “Well we just began discussing NATO and what I’m liking about NATO is that a lot of country’s have stepped up I think at my behest.” pic.twitter.com/ZiE1uhvSjm — The Hill (@thehill) December 3, 2019

The Secretary-General is grateful

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg calls @realDonaldTrump’s actions with NATO “unprecedented” and says he is “making NATO stronger.” President Trump promised to strengthen NATO and he is keeping his promise! #PromisesMadePromisesKept pic.twitter.com/ZXXbm2Lw0h — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 3, 2019