That went well! Trump & Macron meet after ‘nasty’ NATO comment!

By
M. Dowling
-
0

President Trump and France’s President Macron had an unpleasant exchange hours after Macron said the NATO alliance is experiencing “brain death.” The President was asked about the French President’s comments.

The U.S. President said, “Nobody needs NATO more than France.” He criticized Macron’s “very, very nasty statement” about the NATO alliance.

“It’s a very dangerous statement for them to make,” Trump said. “Frankly, the one that benefits the least is the United States. We are helping Europe unite and go against a common foe – may not be a foe – I can’t tell you.”

“It is a very tough statement to make when you have such difficulty in France when you look at what is going on,” Trump continued. “They have had a very rough year. You just can’t go around making statements like that about NATO. It is very disrespectful.”

Watch:

HOURS LATER, THEY MET BEFORE REPORTERS

President Trump asked French President Emmanuel Macron if he would like to take back “some nice ISIS fighters” during a very tense meeting before reporters later in the day.

The Kurds are in charge of watching imprisoned European ISIS fighters in Syria and President Trump has tried to get them to take their fighters back.

In response to a reporter’s question, Trump indicated that “we have a tremendous amount of ISIS fighters…under lock and key,” noting that most of them captured in Syria are from Europe and “some of the countries are agreeing” to take custody of the imprisoned Islamic State fighters.

Jabbing slightly at Macron, he said, “I have not spoken to the president about that — would you like some nice ISIS fighters?” he then asked, turning to Macron seated beside him. “I can give them to you, you can take every one you want.”

Macron shot back, “Let’s be serious,” Macron shot back, contending that most ISIS fighters were from Syria, Iraq, and Iran.

Watch:

All ended well enough, although the President ignored the reporter’s question.

The Secretary-General is grateful

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...