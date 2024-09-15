The Debate Affidavit: ABC News Corrupted the Debate for Harris

This is the affidavit about the corrupt debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris last week. The person who signed the document will testify before Congress and sent this to Speaker Mike Johnson the day before the debate.

The man who signed it does not support Donald Trump for any position. He has also unopened certified mail and unopened Fed Ex sent to himself to provide as evidence. He is some courageous person, especially given that he doesn’t support DJT.

The affidavit is from a man who has worked for over ten years in technical and administrative positions.

He has sworn that the questions that could be asked of Harris were severely restricted.

They couldn’t ask about her time as Attorney general or about her corrupt brother-in-law. They couldn’t ask about what she knew about Joe Biden‘s health.

He said that while she was not given the exact questions, her team was given sample questions on the topics covered, and they are close to what she was asked.

They agreed that Donald Trump and only Donald Trump would be subject to fact-checking during the debate.

Even her podium was made to ensure that she looked better than Donald Trump.

This man signed it, swearing it was true, and had it notarized.

He has tapes of conversations that he can give to speaker Johnson.

So, we have one honorable person involved? Sad, but, if all true, thank God for him.

Here are the 6 pages of the affidavit for easier sharing. I made an error in the original posting. I duplicated page 5. I would also like to note that there are several pages after the verification page that were specifics about the job the whistleblower did and a transcript of… pic.twitter.com/WrszRRGl9E — Black Insurrectionist–I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) September 15, 2024

These are the original posts:

Dear Haters, You can suck it. pic.twitter.com/Kwyjn9px81 — Black Insurrectionist–I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) September 15, 2024

My apologies, It seems I posted pages 5 and 6 twice, here is 3 and 4 pic.twitter.com/DwNq1o50xa — Black Insurrectionist–I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) September 15, 2024